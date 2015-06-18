This East Village penthouse with ‘rooftop cottages’ is what NYC dreams are made of

If you’re one of the lucky few people in New York City who actually enjoys the space you live in, get ready to change your mind.

An East Village penthouse is on the market that will make you question all of your life decisions.

The so-beautiful-it’s-painful listing describes an “iconic penthouse, featured in a number of publications for its unique rooftop cottages perched atop this historic boutique pre-war condominium.”

Yes, this apartment comes with mini-houses on its roof.

It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms — plus four wood-burning fireplaces. You know, just in case you have a guest over and don’t want to give up your personal one.

“Hand-painted Victorian-era aluminum casted balusters line the staircase leading up to the stunning master bedroom suite.” Seriously, is this the most obnoxious listing ever written? (Sorry, jealousy talking.)

There are two levels and a “sun-drenched” solarium, “great for stargazing at night.” Stars?!? Here?!?

If that plus your spa-like deep soaking tub and windowed study/dressing area aren’t enough, head up to one of your two garden terraces for views of the Empire State Building.

Last, but certainly not least, this slice of paradise is “within a stone’s throw to Trader Joe’s.” Thank goodness… if we had to shop at Gristedes, count us out.

If you have a spare $4,440,000 or just want to have a good cry on the street out front, it’s at 203 E. 13th St and listed at corcoran.com.