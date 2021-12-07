Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Slowly but firmly New York is getting back to its track and recovering from COVID-19. A new report from StreetEasy shows which neighborhoods are the ones to watch next year.

Soho took first place in this list. According to the report, home searches have increased by 48%, and the neighborhood had the 2nd largest annual rent growth in the city.

It could be the location, for New Yorkers who can afford the rent and lifestyle, brought so much interest in that area since it is known for the large number of shops, restaurants and nightlife which has finally opened in NYC. Other hot spots in Manhattan in 2022 tend to be in Greenwich Village and Flatiron, which took third and 6th place on this list.

Moving on to Brooklyn, people have lots of interest in the Dumbo and Fort Greene neighborhoods, which were in the second and ninth places on the list, respectively. Surprisingly this year people were looking for more places in Bushwick, it got 7th place in the list, rather than Williamsburg, which didn’t even make into the top 10 this year.

The other neighborhood which got in top 10 was Redhook and appeared to be the only one where rents fell year-over-year. But sales prices still rose so significantly, by 21%— that the neighborhood still made the list, according to the report.

To read the full report, visit streeteasy.com.