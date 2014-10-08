Horse stables at Van Cortlandt Park get improvements

In addition to new roofing, lighting, viewing areas and bathing areas for horses, there will be a variety of riding lessons open to the public.

The horse stables at Van Cortlandt Park will undergo capital improvements and will offer riding lessons to the community since changing ownership earlier this month.

Husband and wife Scott and Elizabeth Tarter, ages 44 and 37, of Eastchester signed a 10-year contract with the city Parks Department to take over the stables. The Tarter’s lease began on Oct. 1, and they renamed the space “Riverdale Stables.”

In addition to new roofing, lighting, viewing areas and bathing areas for horses, the Tarters plan to offer more of a variety of riding lessons to the public.

“You don’t have to own your own horse, you don’t have to own your own helmet,” said Scott Tarter when discussing a number of lessons, such as jumping, group, and adult classes they will hold at the stables.

“I think having more community-based programs will make it more accessible,” added Tarter. The Tarters also own and operate stables six miles north in Westchester.

Riverdale stables will remain open during construction. All improvements are funded privately by the Tarters.