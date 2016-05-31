Hudson Yards opens first tower as Coach moves in

Coach moved into its new headquarter at 10 Hudson Yards building on 30th Street and 10th Avenue on May 31, 2016. Photo Credit: Netflix / David Lee

After a tumultuous decade of planning, construction and setbacks, Hudson Yards is now in business.

10 Hudson Yards, the first tower in the redeveloped section of the West Side, welcomed its first tenant Tuesday with the arrival of nearly 300 Coach employees.

“Most of the community has been living with this development for years,” said Deloris Rubin, the chair of Manhattan Community Board 4, which represents the area. “There is a sense of accomplishment.”

The 895-foot-tall glass building, adjacent to the High Line at the southeast corner of 30th Street and 10th Avenue, has a nearly 30-foot video wall that spotlights products and fashion campaigns by Coach and fellow tenant Stuart Weitzman. The lobby also includes a massive display of every bag produced in Coach’s 75-year history.

Victor Luis, Coach’s CEO, hailed the space’s amenities, including larger conference rooms, a design studio, a 250-person gathering space and a private terrace as keys to fostering creativity for the entire 1,200-person staff (the rest of the employees will move in by the end of the summer).

“The amount of open space will allow for good collaboration,” he said.

Coach’s arrival is just the beginning for the 26-acre development, the final plan in a series of proposals for the former rail yards, the most extensive undeveloped area left in Manhattan.

Between now and 2025, the space will have 11 additional buildings, a retail center, a school and two public spaces. 55 Hudson Yards, located near the entrance of the No. 7 station, will open in 2018 and house several law firms. The million-square-foot retail space, located behind 10 Hudson Yards, will also open in 2018 and a year later the 1,296-foot tower at 30 Hudson Yards will house Time Warner.

The second phase of the project also includes 4 million square feet of residential space.

“It’s an exciting new neighborhood and it’s a good way for companies to jump-start their quality,” said Andy Rosen, a Vice President of Related Companies, Hudson Yards’s developer.

Rubin said the community eagerly anticipates the 14 acres of greenspace, and is pleased with the development overall, but still has concerns about the rest of the construction, especially when it comes to the residential component. Although 5,000 of the 20,000 units will be designated as affordable, the community board chair said there isn’t enough information about the cost of those homes, or the number of additional services, such as police, fire and EMT coverage, available for those new families.

Here is an update on the Hudson Yards development:

10 Hudson Yards

Location: Southeast corner of 10th Avenue and 30th Street

Height: 895 feet tall

Size: 1.8 million square feet

Type of building: Office, retail

Opened Tuesday.

Tenants include: Coach, L’Oreal SAP, Boston Consulting Group, VaynerMedia, Intersection and Sidewalk Labs

15 Hudson Yards

Location: Northeast corner of 30th Street and 11th Avenue

Height: 910 feet tall

Size: 960,000 square feet

Expected opening: 2018

Type of building: Residential

30 Hudson Yards

Location: Southwest corner of 33rd Street and 10th Avenue

Height: 1,296 feet tall (second-tallest office building in New York)

Size: 2.6 million square feet

Type of building: Commercial office

Expected opening: 2019

Tenants include: TimeWarner, HBO, CNN, Warner Bros., Wells Fargo Securities, KKR, Related Companies, Oxford Properties Group

35 Hudson Yards

Location: Southeast corner of 33rd Street and 11th Avenue

Height: 1,000 feet tall

Size: 1.1 million square feet

Type of building: Hotel, residential, retail, office

Expected opening: 2019

55 Hudson Yards

Location: The intersection of Hudson Yards, the High Line and Hudson Park & Boulevard (open space)

Height: 780 feet tall

Size: 1.3 million square feet

Type of Building: Commercial office

Expected Opening: 2018

Tenants include: Boies, Schiller & Flexner L.L.P., Milbank

The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards

Location: Between 10 and 30 Hudson Yards on 10th Avenue

Height: 7 levels

Size: 1 million square feet

Type of Building: Retail, food and beverage

Expected Opening: 2018

Tenants include: Neiman Marcus, Thomas Keller, José Andrés ThinkFoodGroup, Estiatorio Milos

Public Square

Location: Eastern Yard, between 35 Hudson Yards and 15 Hudson Yards

Size: 6.5 acres

Open space includes: Plazas, gardens, pavilion grove

Expected Opening: 2018

(Wendy Lu)