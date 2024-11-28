Keke Palmer ‘lists New York City penthouse for almost $3 million’

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Keke Palmer has reportedly listed her New York City apartment for $2.99 million.

The 31-year-old actress bought the penthouse property in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood four years ago, and it’s said she is set to make a profit from the sale.

According to Realtor.com, the asking price for the three-bedroom apartment is half a million more than she paid in July 2020.

The listing – which is held by Monica Novo of Douglas Elliman – boasts double terraces with outdoor space and views of both Brooklyn and the Manhattan skyline.

The interior was designed by Paris Forino and comes with a stylish kitchen, a living area with floor to ceiling window fixtures, 2.5 bathrooms and more.

The ‘Nope’ actress recently revealed she was living life “on [her] own terms” after feeling like she’s “pushed through every obstacle” in her life and career.

Keke – who has previously struggled with anxiety and depression – wrote on Instagram: “As a mother, actress, singer, and businesswoman, I have pushed through every obstacle in my way, living my life on my own terms. That’s why I’ve written Master of Me with @flatironbooks. I believe that we all deserve to meet life on our own terms, and I hope that by telling you my story you’ll see that you can live life on your own terms. (sic)”

Keke was just 12 years old when she became the main breadwinner in her house, and she previously admitted that it disrupted her family’s dynamic.

Despite this, the actress still appreciates the values she was taught by her parents.

She told The Guardian newspaper: “Y’know, I look today at what the kids are saying online – and by ‘the kids’, I mean the folks, everyone – we have these weird ideas of what it means to be a man or woman, and it’s so stringent.

“My parents bounced back and forth to play all different roles.”