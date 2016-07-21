L train shutdown escape guide created for Williamsburg residents

StreetEasy put together a map for Williamsburg residents on where to move when the L train shuts down.

StreetEasy made a map to show other places that are similar to Williamsburg, one neighborhood that will be affected by the L train shut down. Photo Credit: Etienne Frossard

Williamsburg residents now have an L train shutdown escape guide.

Real estate site StreetEasy has put together an interactive map to illustrate New York City neighborhoods that they’ve found to possess the most Williamsburgian qualities.

Manhattan’s Washington Heights, Central and West Harlem; Brooklyn’s Crown Heights and Astoria, Queens, topped the list. StreetEasy ranked areas based on data comparable to Williamsburg: median asking rent (that’s $3,160 a month in Williamsburg), commute times to Midtown (17 minutes) and percent of twentysomething residents (22.4%).

Meanwhile, the MTA is still weighing two L train closure options, with plans to make a decision sometime this summer. One on the table would bring complete shutdown of service between the 8th Avenue and Bedford Avenue stations for 18 months during repairs. Another would close one of the two Canarsie tunnels at a time, offering service limited by 80 percent between Brooklyn and Manhattan over the course of a three-year construction period.

Of course, the shutdown will impact more than just Williamsburg. The L train carries 400,000 riders on an average weekday from all over the city, including areas of Brownsville, East New York and Canarsie.