Luxury condo development aims to attract newcomers

A new luxury condo development, currently going up at 104 West End Ave., is slated to attract more newcomers while changing the look of Manhattan Beach, even if just a bit.

The seven-story development, called The Wave, will have 48 units and amenities such as a 1,500-square-foot fitness room, a meeting room, two levels of parking and a doorman.

It is being developed by Sheepshead Bay-based Rybak Development & Construction. Igor Libo, a broker and principal at Ilite Realty who is handling sales at the building, said they have already received more than 100 inquiries into the units since they were put up for sale in May.

“We have many baby boomers looking to move in who are from Manhattan Beach and find it difficult to maintain a house but would love to stay in the area,” he said.

The Wave will also house commercial tenants on the ground floor. It is currently 60% completed.