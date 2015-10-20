Pace University in Manhattan opens tallest college dorm in the world at 34 stories

Pace University students will now take in some fantastic views of the city from their own dorm room.

The school opened 33 Beekman, Tuesday, the tallest college residential building in the world at 340 feet. The 34-story dorm overlooks the World Trade Center, the East River and Pace’s main academic building One Pace Plaza.

“Thousands of young men and women will live and work in this building and discover the true meaning of Pace’s motto: Opportunitas,” the school’s president Stephen J. Friedman said in a statement.

The 172,000-square-foot space will house 770 students and one faculty member. The tenants will have access to three student lounges, a multifunction recreational space, a fitness facility and a kitchen for student use.

A 3,000-square-foot public plaza at the building’s entrance will be open to both Pace members and downtown Manhattan residents and visitors. Catherine McVay Hughes, the chair of Manhattan Community board 1, said the new building is a great addition to the area.

“The lucky students who get to live here and study here will have their college years enriched immeasurably by all that New York has to offer, and all of New York, downtown especially, is richer for the diverse offerings of Pace University,” she said in a statement.