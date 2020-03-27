Private designer offers potential designs for waterfront supertall skyscraper

BY GRANT LANCASTER

Several conceptual designs give a hint about future developments near the Brooklyn Bridge on the Manhattan side, where the Howard Hughes Corporation is planning a new supertall skyscraper at 250 Water Street.

A private artist on Instagram called siniaevart released a series of designs for towers of various heights, the tallest of which is 990 feet tall. Other designs include paired towers of 770 and 385 feet or a longer 580-foot-tall scheme.

The Howard Hughes Corporation has no affiliation with the artist and stressed that the project is still in the design process and that the final building may not resemble any of the private designs.

The corporation has the rights to use 700,000 square feet of unused air, which has the potential for a skyscraper that would be the tallest in lower Manhattan outside of the World Trade Center complex.

Plans for the tower have not been finalized and there is no timetable for construction at this time.