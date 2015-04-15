Q&A with Grace Anker: Owner of The Potter’s Wheel

Grace Anker has lived in Kew Gardens for four years. She moved to the neighborhood from Westchester to take over The Potter’s Wheel, a small pottery teaching studio at 120-33 83rd Ave. The store offers pottery and sculpture classes and workshops for all ages and levels of experience from novice to expert ceramic artist. Anker is also happy to give inquiring visitors a tour.

What impact has The Potter’s Wheel had on the neighborhood?

It’s a place where people can exercise creativity. We get all backgrounds here from professionals to homemakers and retirees to kids. There’s a social aspect to it and ideas are being shared. I think what’s kept us in business is offering people the opportunity to learn a new skill.

What are some great things about being here?

Everything in Kew Gardens is in walking distance, I don’t care where you’re living you can walk there for sure. There’s lots of transportation and we have a fantastic movie theater. The best thing is Forest Park — it’s a getaway space where you don’t feel like you’re in the city and it has a great elevation.

What’s something many people might not know about Kew Gardens?

It’s a very artsy community. The [Odradeks coffee house on Austin Street] hosts events every month. Austin’s Ale House also has musical events. We have art installations in the community and we’ve hosted an annual art show for the past two years where local vendors and artists merge to showcase jewelry, photography, pottery and painting.?