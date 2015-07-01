Q and A with John Laskaris: Owner of Fellan Florist

John Laskaris owns Fellan Florist, a flower shop that’s been in the area since 1927. It’s been at its current location at 1243 Second Ave. since 2006.

How has the neighborhood changed over the years?

When I came to the business full-time in the ’70s, some of the best flower shops were on Madison Avenue. One by one, they all left because they couldn’t afford the rents. It’s very difficult for a small business.

What’s the best part about owning a flower shop?

The florist is in many people’s lives from the cradle to the grave — from the wedding, to the birth of their first child, to their bar mitzvah, to their funeral.

What’s Fellan’s known for?

Most of all, we’re known for our quality and our service. We’re one of the few businesses, besides [Amazon.com], where you can call and get a delivery the same day.