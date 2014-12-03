Salt Marsh Restoration Project gives residents hope for improved water quality

It could even restore oysters in the harbor.

Soundview Park in the Soundview section of the Bronx, Thursday, Nov., 20, 2014. Photo Credit: Handout

Salt Marsh Restoration Project held a ribbon cutting on October 16 to celebrate its restoration of 3 1/2 acres of salt marsh and 13 acres of upland forest, according to the Parks Department. The area was previously occupied by the remains of a landfill before it was restored. The project aims to improve water quality and the growth of aquatic life.

One organization is already conducting scientific research on the presence of oysters in the park and its adjacent waters. “We’re trying to see how they’re growing, if they’re growing. Our whole goal is restoring oysters back to the harbor,” said Sandra Meola of NY/NJ Baykeeper, a citizen guardian organization that works to protect the city’s waterways.

The group operates two oyster reefs off the coast of Soundview Park, one of which is accessible to public volunteers.

“I think it’s a great idea that they’re renovating the park and making it accessible,” Meola said.