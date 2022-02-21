This huge condo overlooks Central Park and is on the market for over $19 million

A huge condo with incredible views of Central Park and the New York City skyline is on the market with a huge price tag.

Located at 217 West 57th Street, Apartment 46C boasts 3,400 square feet and is situated on the corner of the 46th floor. The condo is currently on the market for an asking price of $19,850,000, listed by Wald Real Estate.

The condo contains three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, with every room having 10 foot tall ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass panels in every room, offering unobstructed views of Central Park as well as city and river views. Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, and the master bedroom suite includes two huge walk-in closets, a marble bathroom and views facing south and east.

Throughout the rest of the home, you’ll find a foyer that leads to the gallery that opens to a grand salon that faces Central Park to the north and the rest of the city to the east. The salon features a large sitting room and a formal dining room.

The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with top tier appliances and updated cabinets and leads to a breakfast room with huge windows.

If the apartment wasn’t enough, the building has tons of amenities, including indoor and outdoor pools, a media room/theater, a wine bar and cigar lounge, a ballroom, and a private dining room, all of which are found in the Central Park Club on the 100th floor. Plus, the building features access to a gym, basketball courts and so much more.

For more information or to schedule a showing, visit waldrealestate.com.