Tottenville to get new railway station in 2015

Tottenville will get a new railway station in late 2015.

Arthur Kill Station will feature handicap accessible ramps, two concrete side platforms with canopies, widescreens and benches, surveillance cameras and customer assistance intercoms.

A 150-car parking lot is also being built across the street, for those passengers who prefer to park and ride.

“This will afford a lot people parking because maybe didn’t take the train before because they lived a mile away,” said James Pistilli, president of the Tottenville Civic Association and Community Board 3 member.