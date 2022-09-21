Local group commends updated resiliency plans in Battery Park City

The Battery Park City Neighborhood Association (BPCNA) has praised the recently revised resiliency process for the north and west portions of Battery Park City for showing heightened levels of concern for residents.

Portions of the Battery Park City Authority’s plans to construct areas of the neighborhood in a manner residents said would threaten the livelihood of Wagner Park, a recreational area beloved by the community.

While new plans have not yet been finalized, BPCNA leaders said the updated plans presented by the Battery Park City Authority’s design teams SCAPE Studio and Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) welcomed less intrusive and disruptive alternatives to the neighborhood.

“We are pleased to see the BPCA incorporate the design principles that the community has been calling for in Wagner Park to the new resiliency project segments of Battery Park City,” said Kelly McGowan, BPCNA Board Member on Sept 21. “We look forward to seeing how the designs are implemented in the ultimate plan.”

The updated plans include minimal impact and disruption to operation of the neighborhood, preservation of existing parks space including trees and green space, leveraging nature-based solutions as much as possible and other opportunities for enhancement.

“The BPCNA commends the new design approach the Authority is applying to these phases,” McGowan said. “Additionally, we would like to recognize the efforts of our elected officials, Community Board One, and local volunteers for participating and voicing the importance of these principles.”

The planned reconstruction of Wagner Park is budgeted to cost over $63 million per acre, to be paid for by local residents.

“The Authority should see that the same principles that make sense for the rest of Battery Park City would also make sense in Wagner Park,” said Britni Erez, another BPCNA leader. “They should move expeditiously to modify their highly disruptive, destructive, and extremely expensive plans that include the removal of 112 mature trees. It is not too late. We want a resiliency project – just not this one.”