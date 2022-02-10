Webinar | Overcoming obstacles in today’s Westchester housing market

Looking to buy a home in Westchester? It’s time to learn how to navigate that residential real estate market.

In this latest webinar from Schneps Media, The Westchester Living Team—Compass Westchester’s #1 team in the county (Ranked #1 Medium Sized Team in Westchester by Real Trends, 2021)—will be joined by real estate attorney Randie Paterno and mortgage broker Yossi Notik to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the current Westchester housing market, from inventory scarcity to impending interest rates hikes.

Speakers include Sari Shaw, Licensed Real Estate Broker; Jennifer Ross, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker; Yossi Notik, Private Mortgage Banker – Wells Fargo; and Randie Paterno, Real Estate Attorney.

The webinar will take at 10 a.m. on Feb. 15. Click the link below to register.