WEBINAR: Cybersecurity in the remote workplace | amNewYork

COVID-19 has led to significant security exposure as companies transitioned to remote environments. This has led to a greater need to understand cyber trends, to address governance, manage critical supply chain vendors, identify top cybersecurity risks and understand the anatomy of a cyber insurance claim.

On March 9, join Schneps Media and the panel of experts and learn about the trending cyber topics, risk management and insurance solutions. The webinar will cover topics such as how to protect against the current threats, what to do if you’re attacked, what insurance covers and how to navigate a claim. Plus, you will get a free assessment of your system’s vulnerability.

Speakers at this webinar will include David Sterling, CEO of SterlingRisk, Joshua Weisberg, Director of Risk Management Services and Senior Counsel at SterlingRisk, Preetam Dutta, Co-Founder & CEO of Elpha Secure, and Laura Ruettgers, Partner & Chair of the Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice Group of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck.

The webinar will take place for free at 11 a.m. on March 9.

