OPEN HOUSE: A career in custodial maintenance — get paid to learn | amNewYork

Are you a young person 16-24 unsure of what the future holds and where to begin to take control of it? Do you live in one of the NYC boroughs? Is a regular school environment not a good fit? Are you looking for something more than just a job? This webinar is for you!

Train & Earn is a free 16-week is a program developed and funded by the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) for youth ages 16-24 residing in New York City. The program will engage participants in basic skills training, Career Readiness classes, occupational training, as well as a paid internship.

Participants are offered to earn certifications in Certified Custodial Maintenance (CMI), and OSHA 10. Those who are enrolled in the program will also have access to remote learning opportunities, free technology, tutoring and counseling, and the team at Train & Earn will support you every step of the way to make sure you stay on track.

The webinar will take place at 11 a.m. on March 25. The webinar will feature Cheryl Brewington, AHRC NYC Employment Skills Instructor.

Registration link is below:

REGISTER HERE