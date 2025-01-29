Thanks to an innovative waste heat recovery system that was upgraded with support from Con Edison, the Bronx Zoo is keeping its building warm during winter months and significantly reducing its environmental impact. The project was made possible through Con Edison incentives, which provided $2.7 million toward the total $4.6 million cost.

“Our incentive programs motivate customers to undertake large-scale decarbonization projects,” said Danielle Sitro, Con Edison section manager for Customer Energy Solutions. “Deep energy efficiency projects often come with high capital costs and long payback periods, making them less attractive to customers. Our incentives make these projects come to life by reducing costs and shortening payback periods.”

The project, completed in 2023, transforms waste heat from the zoo’s power plant into useful heating for 13 buildings across the 265-acre facility. Essentially, the upgrade captures and reuses heat that was previously being lost to the atmosphere.

“We circulate it through two and a half miles of hot water piping,” said Mike Kaleda, Executive Director of Facilities and Operations at the Bronx Zoo, “and utilize that free heat to heat our buildings, where before, we weren’t doing that.”

The Zoo as energy exporter

The zoo’s cogeneration plant, which consists of four natural gas engines, generates power for the entire Bronx Zoo and even exports some electricity to Con Edison’s grid. Previously, the heat produced by these engines was simply vented into the air through radiators. Now, that same heat helps maintain comfortable environments for both animals and visitors while reducing the zoo’s natural gas consumption.

“When we activated the new system and started circulating the hot water, you can pretty much tell in real time that this is working, because I’m getting heat to our building, and our boilers are not firing. So that’s exciting,” says Kaleda.

The improvements included replacing existing waste heat recovery units, installing new heat exchangers and pumps, and implementing a new energy management system. City officials estimate the upgrades will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 3,100 metric tons annually – equivalent to powering more than 4,000 homes, saving $500,000 a year in operating costs.

Typically, Con Edison works on about 500 commercial and industrial energy efficiency projects a year. Their incentives often help these projects get off the ground—and to the finish line. “This was a strategic, first-of-its-kind project for our program,” Sitro said.

For Kaleda, who oversees all facility operations from machine shops to grounds maintenance, these improvements represent a crucial investment in both infrastructure and animal care. “It’s nice peace of mind knowing that if we had a problem with our boiler and it was cold outside, we’re still going to get heat from our cogen plant,” Kaleda notes. The system also contributes to the longevity of the zoo’s boilers, since they don’t have to work as hard.

Energy efficiency for residential users

Of course, Con Edison helps residential customers manage winter energy costs, too. Through robust efficiency programs and incentives for equipment upgrades, the company provides practical tips to help customers reduce usage while protecting the environment.

These energy-saving initiatives align with Con Edison’s Clean Energy Commitment and support New York State’s transition to renewable energy. Meanwhile, the company continues investing in its gas delivery system, maintaining reliability for customers who depend on natural gas for heat and electricity generation.

To help customers manage costs, Con Edison offers several payment options, including budget billing that spreads expenses evenly throughout the year. The company encourages customers to explore available programs and find solutions that work for their needs.

Looking to save on winter energy costs? Con Edison recommends:

Upgrading to energy-efficient lighting

Improving HVAC systems

Installing modern equipment

Following energy-saving tips

The Bronx Zoo looks ahead

The Bronx Zoo will continue to pursue greater energy efficiency. “There are more projects that we’ll be implementing to be more energy efficient, and there’s a strong push from the city to go electric,” says Kaleda. The Bronx Zoo is currently exploring options to install high efficiency heat pump equipment and electric boilers in several buildings.

“The energy savings are very important,” Kaleda says. “There’s local laws, New York City mandates to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and this project was a major project to achieve those goals. But at the end of the day, it’s all about making sure the animals are taken care of.”

Said Con Edison’s Sitro: “I think we’ll see many more campus-style waste heat recovery projects in the future. This success story of Con Edison’s incentives bringing this deep decarbonization project to life will inspire our other large commercial customers to follow suit.”

Contact Con Edison to learn more about available programs and incentives.