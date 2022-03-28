I’ve been out of school for a while, but I plan to return. Where should I start?

Start by checking out CUNY’s Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP) and Accelerate, Complete, Engage (ACE) program. Offered at twelve CUNY colleges in all five boroughs, CUNY ASAP | ACE has helped thousands of students to stay on track and graduate on time, and it can help you too!

“As an adult learner, I felt overwhelmed about going back to college. CUNY ASAP changed that. Thanks to the benefits like the tuition scholarship, MetroCards, and my academic advisor, who guided me from the day I joined until I took my last final exam, I stayed on track. I would have been lost without that kind of support. Thanks to CUNY ASAP, I made it.”

– Angel Baez, CUNY ASAP Alumnus

Make CUNY ASAP | ACE part of your college plan. Visit the CUNY ASAP | ACE website to learn more.