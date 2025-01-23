Donating Your Plasma at BioLife: What You Need to Know

The plasma in your body is more powerful than you know. It can help make a difference in the lives of others – across New York City, around the world, and possibly right in your own neighborhood.

Plasma donation is what makes it possible for patients to receive medicine made from plasma they may rely on. To help meet the constantly growing need for plasma, BioLife Plasma Services is opening its first two centers in New York City – one in the Bronx and one in Harlem. Donating your plasma at these centers could mean helping a fellow New Yorker battle a serious illness or help recover from a traumatic injury. It’s a chance to make a profound impact in the lives of others, potentially both near and far.

If you are interested in becoming a plasma donor at BioLife, here are some things you should know:

1. You can help save lives with your plasma

For hundreds of thousands of patients living with serious health conditions like hemophilia and immunodeficiency disorders, medicines made from plasma are not only a treatment – they’re a lifeline. Plasma contains millions of antibodies crucial for fighting disease, and for many patients, these medicines are their only option. Plasma is also essential in emergency care situations, helping to treat shock, burns, and other critical conditions.

2. Donating plasma is as safe as donating whole blood

Plasma donation is a low-risk procedure that has been proven to be as safe as donating whole blood.[1] Your first visit to a BioLife plasma donation center in the New York City area, including a quick health screening, answering some health history questions, and the donation itself, can take about two hours. Return visits are usually completed within an hour. Licensed medical professionals are on staff at both the Bronx and Harlem centers and the whole team is there to provide exceptional care and comfort to every donor.

3. BioLife centers are comfortable and have multilingual support

Donation centers offer a relaxing experience from start to finish. BioLife centers have a variety of amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and comfortable beds for donation. The center also provides support for multiple languages, including Spanish, through in-person or online translation services.

4. Many people are eligible to donate

Donating plasma isn’t limited by your blood type, ethnicity, age, or gender. If you are at least 18 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and meet other eligibility criteria, you can contribute to the well-being of others through plasma donation. Because plasma donation takes longer than blood donation, donors who visit BioLife are compensated for their time and commitment, which is standard practice across the industry. Whether for personal motivations, a desire to give back, or to receive compensation for their time and commitment, the new BioLife centers in New York City recognize and appreciate everyone who generously donates plasma.

BioLife’s Bronx center opened its doors this month, and its Harlem center is slated to open this March. To learn more about the donation process and schedule your appointment to make a difference today, download the BioLife app, visit BioLifePlasma.com or stop by a center.

[1] Cho, J and Hiskey, M. 2021. Plasmavigilance: Source plasma joins the call to arms. Transfusion. Volume 61, Issue 10, 2803-2805. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/trf.16668. Accessed January 2025.