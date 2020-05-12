2020 NHL Mock Draft 1.0: Red Wings get Lafreniere

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In any normal season, the NHL is playing out its conference final portion of the playoffs with the Stanley Cup just around the corner.

But this year has been anything but normal, and while the NHL awaits its return to action after postponing play indefinitely on March 12, uncertainty surrounds the timing of the league’s 2020 draft.

Reports have indicated over the last week that the 2020 NHL Draft could take place on either June 5 or 6, three weeks ahead of its originally-scheduled date. Granted, the idea is getting its fair share of pushback from team executives and general managers considering the draft order is nowhere near being properly decided.

If the idea holds, though, we are roughly three weeks away from a draft that teams could be alarmingly unprepared for.

So who are the top prospects available and where will they go? AmNewYork Metro mocks out the first round with the order based on current point percentages: