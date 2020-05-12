2020 NHL Mock Draft 1.0: Red Wings get Lafreniere

In any normal season, the NHL is playing out its conference final portion of the playoffs with the Stanley Cup just around the corner.
But this year has been anything but normal, and while the NHL awaits its return to action after postponing play indefinitely on March 12, uncertainty surrounds the timing of the league’s 2020 draft.
Reports have indicated over the last week that the 2020 NHL Draft could take place on either June 5 or 6, three weeks ahead of its originally-scheduled date. Granted, the idea is getting its fair share of pushback from team executives and general managers considering the draft order is nowhere near being properly decided.
If the idea holds, though, we are roughly three weeks away from a draft that teams could be alarmingly unprepared for.
So who are the top prospects available and where will they go? AmNewYork Metro mocks out the first round with the order based on current point percentages:
- Detroit Red Wings- Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)
- Ottawa Senators- Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)
- Ottawa Senators (from SJ Sharks)- Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie Otters (OHL)
- Los Angeles Kings- Tim Stutzle, C/LW, Adler Mannheim (Germany)
- Anaheim Ducks- Lucas Raymond, LW/RW, Frolunda HC (Sweden)
- New Jersey Devils- Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)
- Buffalo Sabres- Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgardens IF (Sweden)
- Montreal Canadiens- Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
- Chicago Blackhawks- Jake Sanderson, D, US National U-18 Team
- New Jersey Devils (from AZ Coyotes)- Yaroslav Askarov, G, SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (Russia)
- Minnesota Wild- Seth Jarvis, RW, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)
- Winnipeg Jets- Anton Lundell, C, HIFK (Finland)
- New York Rangers- Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)
- Florida Panthers- Rodion Amirov, LW, Salavat Yulaev Ufa (Russia)
- Columbus Blue Jackets- Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)
- Calgary Flames- Dawson Mercer, RW, Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)
- New Jersey Devils (from VAN Canucks)- Dylan Holloway, F, Wisconsin (NCAA)
- Nashville Predators- Noel Gunler, RW/LW, Lulea HF (Sweden)
- Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR Maple Leafs)- Jan Mysak, LW, HC Litvinov (Czech Republic)
- Edmonton Oilers- Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)
- Ottawa Senators (from NY Islanders)- Jacob Perreault, C, Sarnia Sting (OHL)
- Dallas Stars- Kaiden Guhle, D, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
- New York Rangers (from CAR Hurricanes)- Helge Grans, D, Malmo Redhawks J20 (Sweden)
- Minnesota Wild (from PIT Penguins)- Thomas Bordeleau, C, USNT U18
- Philadelphia Flyers- John-Jason Peterka, F, EHC Munchen (Germany)
- San Jose Sharks (from TB Lightning)- Connor Zary, C, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)
- Colorado Avalanche- William Wallinder, D, MODO Hockey J20 (Sweden)
- Vegas Golden Knights- Hendrix Lapierre, C, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)
- Washington Capitals- Jeremie Poirier, D, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)
- St. Louis Blues- Roni Hirvonen, C, Assat (Finald)
- Anaheim Ducks (from BOS Bruins)- Jaromir Pytlik, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)