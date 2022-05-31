2022 French Open Quarter-Finals: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks, and More

The 2022 French Open has moved into the quarter-finals, which means we’re set to see some of the best men and women face off against one another. While there are no American men left in the tournament draw, there are still two American women left to vie for the title.

As we continue on in the tournament, we’ll give you the day’s schedule for both the Men’s and Women’s Draw, as well as some of our favorite bets for the day.

Just as a primer for those who are new to betting on tennis, you are able to bet on four things:

Moneyline: who will win the match

Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?

Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?

Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?

2022 French Open Schedule and Picks – June 1st

6:00 AM ET (29) Veronika Kudermetova (20) Daria Kasatkina Best Bet: Daria Kasatkina -2.5 games (-125) I think this is where Veronika Kudermetova’s run of luck in the 2022 French Open ends. In the third round, she was able to beat third-ranked Paula Badosa, after Badosa, who never seemed fully healthy, had to retire in the second set. Then, in the fourth round, Kudermetova trailed Madison Keys 1-6 and 0-3 in the second set before Keys essentially fell apart. Meanwhile, Kasatkina hasn’t lost more than three games in any set during the entire tournament. I think Kasatkina is in better form and you could even bet her at -3.5 games which odds of +100.

7:30 AM ET (1) Iga Swiatek (11) Jessica Pegula

Best Bet: Over 18.5 Games (-115)

Iga Swiatek did need three sets to beat Qiwen Zehgn in the 4th-round, which was the first real sign of weakness for the Pole. She didn’t connect on a lot of her first serves but continued to show tremendous ability in the return game, breaking Sheng seven times. Pegula, meanwhile, needed three sets to beat unranked Irina Begu and continued to struggle with her first serve, which is why I can’t predict any sort of upset here. However, I think Pegula is a good enough player with a strong enough baseline and net game to win enough games to put some mild pressure on Swiatek and hit this over total.

9:00 AM ET (7) Andrey Rublev (20) Marin Čilić Best Bet: Marin Čilić to win (+110) Let’s roll with the underdog here. Čilić absolutely crushed second-seed Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, winning 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. He’s lost only one set in the tournament and has lost more than three games in a set just twice, both of which came in his second-round matchup against Marton Fucsovics. Meanwhile, Rublev was in a battle with Jannik Sinner, losing the first set 6-1 before winning the second set 6-4 and then seeing Sinner retire from the match due to injury. Rublev has lost at least one set in every match of the tournament and will likely see Čilić knock him out of his second Grand Slam this season. 2:45 PM ET (8) Casper Ruud Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Best Bet: Under 36.5 total games (+105) How many times have we seen a young player come off an emotional win and just run out of gas their next time out? I have a suspicion that’s what we’ll see with Rune here. The 19-year-old put together perhaps the best performance of his young career in beating 4th-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets in the fourth round. However, stringing together two wins of that magnitude is a tall order, especially against Ruud, who is 11-1 in his last 12 matches on clay and looked really strong in a four-set victory over 12th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round. Even if Rune is able to take a set here, I don’t see this being a true back-and-forth battle.