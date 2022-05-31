2022 French Open Quarter-Finals: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks, and More

The 2022 French Open has moved into the quarter-finals, which means we’re set to see some of the best men and women face off against one another. While there are no American men left in the tournament draw, there are still two American women left to vie for the title.
As we continue on in the tournament, we’ll give you the day’s schedule for both the Men’s and Women’s Draw, as well as some of our favorite bets for the day.
Just as a primer for those who are new to betting on tennis, you are able to bet on four things:
- Moneyline: who will win the match
- Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?
- Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?
- Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?
2022 French Open Schedule and Picks – June 1st
6:00 AM ET
|(29) Veronika Kudermetova
|(20) Daria Kasatkina
Best Bet: Daria Kasatkina -2.5 games (-125)
I think this is where Veronika Kudermetova’s run of luck in the 2022 French Open ends. In the third round, she was able to beat third-ranked Paula Badosa, after Badosa, who never seemed fully healthy, had to retire in the second set. Then, in the fourth round, Kudermetova trailed Madison Keys 1-6 and 0-3 in the second set before Keys essentially fell apart. Meanwhile, Kasatkina hasn’t lost more than three games in any set during the entire tournament. I think Kasatkina is in better form and you could even bet her at -3.5 games which odds of +100.
7:30 AM ET
|(1) Iga Swiatek
|(11) Jessica Pegula
9:00 AM ET
|(7) Andrey Rublev
|(20) Marin Čilić
Best Bet: Marin Čilić to win (+110)
Let’s roll with the underdog here. Čilić absolutely crushed second-seed Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, winning 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. He’s lost only one set in the tournament and has lost more than three games in a set just twice, both of which came in his second-round matchup against Marton Fucsovics. Meanwhile, Rublev was in a battle with Jannik Sinner, losing the first set 6-1 before winning the second set 6-4 and then seeing Sinner retire from the match due to injury. Rublev has lost at least one set in every match of the tournament and will likely see Čilić knock him out of his second Grand Slam this season.
2:45 PM ET
|(8) Casper Ruud
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune