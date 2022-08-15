MLB revealed its 2022 postseason schedule on Monday afternoon under its new format that includes three wild card teams joining three division winners.
The singular Wild Card Game is now more, instead is a best-of-three series played from Oct. 7-9 to determine the final combatants of the League Divisional Series.
As things currently stand, the Mets as the No. 2 seed in the National League would make their first playoff appearance since 2016 in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The Yankees would also be featured on that day as the No. 2 seed in the American League behind the Houston Astros.
Here is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including TV networks:
2022 MLB Postseason Schedule, How to watch
|Date
|Series
|TV
|Friday, Oct. 7
|NL Wild Card A, Game 1
|ESPN Platforms
|Friday, Oct. 7
|NL Wild Card B, Game 1
|ESPN Platforms
|Friday, Oct. 7
|AL Wild Card A, Game 1
|ESPN Platforms
|Friday, Oct. 7
|AL Wild Card B, Game 1
|ESPN Platforms
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|AL Wild Card A, Game 2
|ESPN Platforms
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|AL Wild Card B, Game 2
|ESPN Platforms
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|NL Wild Card A, Game 2
|ESPN Platforms
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|NL Wild Card B, Game 2
|ESPN Platforms
|Sunday, Oct. 9
|NL Wild Card A, Game 3*
|ESPN Platforms
|Sunday, Oct. 9
|NL Wild Card B, Game 3*
|ESPN Platforms
|Sunday, Oct. 9
|AL Wild Card A, Game 3*
|ESPN Platforms
|Sunday, Oct. 9
|AL Wild Card B, Game 3*
|ESPN Platforms
* If necessary
|Date
|Series
|TV
|Tuesday, Oct. 11
|NLDS A, Game 1
|Fox or FS1
|Tuesday, Oct. 11
|NLDS B, Game 1
|Fox or FS1
|Tuesday, Oct. 11
|ALDS A, Game 1
|TBS
|Tuesday, Oct. 11
|ALDS B, Game 1
|TBS
|Wednesday, Oct. 12
|NLDS A, Game 2
|Fox or FS1
|Wednesday, Oct. 12
|NLDS B, Game 2
|Fox or FS1
|Thursday, Oct. 13
|ALDS A, Game 2
|TBS
|Thursday, Oct. 13
|ALDS B, Game 2
|TBS
|Friday, Oct. 14
|NLDS A, Game 3
|FS1
|Friday, Oct. 14
|NLDS B, Game 3
|FS1
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|NLDS A, Game 4*
|FS1
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|NLDS B, Game 4*
|FS1
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|ALDS A, Game 3
|TBS
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|ALDS B, Game 3
|TBS
|Sunday, Oct. 16
|ALDS A, Game 4*
|TBS
|Sunday, Oct. 16
|ALDS B, Game 4*
|TBS
|Sunday, Oct. 16
|NLDS A, Game 5*
|FS1
|Sunday, Oct. 16
|NLDS B, Game 5*
|FS1
|Monday, Oct. 17
|ALDS A, Game 5*
|TBS
|Monday, Oct. 17
|ALDS B, Game 5*
|TBS
* If necessary
|Date
|Series
|TV
|Tuesday, Oct. 18
|NLCS Game 1
|Fox or FS1
|Wednesday, Oct. 19
|NLCS Game 2
|Fox or FS1
|Wednesday, Oct. 19
|ALCS Game 1
|TBS
|Thursday, Oct. 20
|ALCS Game 2
|TBS
|Friday, Oct. 21
|NLCS Game 3
|FS1
|Saturday, Oct. 22
|ALCS Game 3
|TBS
|Saturday, Oct. 22
|NLCS Game 4
|Fox or FS1
|Sunday, Oct. 23
|NLCS Game 5*
|FS1
|Sunday, Oct. 23
|ALCS Game 4
|TBS
|Monday, Oct. 24
|ALCS Game 5*
|TBS
|Monday, Oct. 24
|NLCS Game 6*
|FS1
|Tuesday, Oct. 25
|ALCS Game 6*
|TBS
|Tuesday, Oct. 25
|NLCS Game 7*
|Fox and FS1
|Wednesday, Oct. 26
|ALCS Game 7*
|TBS
* If necessary
|Date
|Series
|TV
|Friday, Oct. 28
|World Series Game 1
|Fox
|Saturday, Oct. 29
|World Series Game 2
|Fox
|Monday, Oct. 31
|World Series Game 3
|Fox
|Tuesday, Nov. 1
|World Series Game 4
|Fox
|Wednesday, Nov. 2
|World Series Game 5*
|Fox
|Friday, Nov. 4
|World Series Game 6*
|Fox
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|World Series Game 7*
|Fox
* If necessary