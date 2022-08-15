MLB revealed its 2022 postseason schedule on Monday afternoon under its new format that includes three wild card teams joining three division winners.

The singular Wild Card Game is now more, instead is a best-of-three series played from Oct. 7-9 to determine the final combatants of the League Divisional Series.

As things currently stand, the Mets as the No. 2 seed in the National League would make their first playoff appearance since 2016 in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Yankees would also be featured on that day as the No. 2 seed in the American League behind the Houston Astros.

Here is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including TV networks:

2022 MLB Postseason Schedule, How to watch

Date Series TV Friday, Oct. 7 NL Wild Card A, Game 1 ESPN Platforms Friday, Oct. 7 NL Wild Card B, Game 1 ESPN Platforms Friday, Oct. 7 AL Wild Card A, Game 1 ESPN Platforms Friday, Oct. 7 AL Wild Card B, Game 1 ESPN Platforms Saturday, Oct. 8 AL Wild Card A, Game 2 ESPN Platforms Saturday, Oct. 8 AL Wild Card B, Game 2 ESPN Platforms Saturday, Oct. 8 NL Wild Card A, Game 2 ESPN Platforms Saturday, Oct. 8 NL Wild Card B, Game 2 ESPN Platforms Sunday, Oct. 9 NL Wild Card A, Game 3* ESPN Platforms Sunday, Oct. 9 NL Wild Card B, Game 3* ESPN Platforms Sunday, Oct. 9 AL Wild Card A, Game 3* ESPN Platforms Sunday, Oct. 9 AL Wild Card B, Game 3* ESPN Platforms

* If necessary

Date Series TV Tuesday, Oct. 11 NLDS A, Game 1 Fox or FS1 Tuesday, Oct. 11 NLDS B, Game 1 Fox or FS1 Tuesday, Oct. 11 ALDS A, Game 1 TBS Tuesday, Oct. 11 ALDS B, Game 1 TBS Wednesday, Oct. 12 NLDS A, Game 2 Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 12 NLDS B, Game 2 Fox or FS1 Thursday, Oct. 13 ALDS A, Game 2 TBS Thursday, Oct. 13 ALDS B, Game 2 TBS Friday, Oct. 14 NLDS A, Game 3 FS1 Friday, Oct. 14 NLDS B, Game 3 FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 NLDS A, Game 4* FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 NLDS B, Game 4* FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 ALDS A, Game 3 TBS Saturday, Oct. 15 ALDS B, Game 3 TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 ALDS A, Game 4* TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 ALDS B, Game 4* TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 NLDS A, Game 5* FS1 Sunday, Oct. 16 NLDS B, Game 5* FS1 Monday, Oct. 17 ALDS A, Game 5* TBS Monday, Oct. 17 ALDS B, Game 5* TBS

* If necessary

Date Series TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 NLCS Game 1 Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 NLCS Game 2 Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 ALCS Game 1 TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 ALCS Game 2 TBS Friday, Oct. 21 NLCS Game 3 FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 ALCS Game 3 TBS Saturday, Oct. 22 NLCS Game 4 Fox or FS1 Sunday, Oct. 23 NLCS Game 5* FS1 Sunday, Oct. 23 ALCS Game 4 TBS Monday, Oct. 24 ALCS Game 5* TBS Monday, Oct. 24 NLCS Game 6* FS1 Tuesday, Oct. 25 ALCS Game 6* TBS Tuesday, Oct. 25 NLCS Game 7* Fox and FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 26 ALCS Game 7* TBS

* If necessary

Date Series TV Friday, Oct. 28 World Series Game 1 Fox Saturday, Oct. 29 World Series Game 2 Fox Monday, Oct. 31 World Series Game 3 Fox Tuesday, Nov. 1 World Series Game 4 Fox Wednesday, Nov. 2 World Series Game 5* Fox Friday, Nov. 4 World Series Game 6* Fox Saturday, Nov. 5 World Series Game 7* Fox

* If necessary

