2022 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs Celtics Game 6 Preview, Odds, and Pick

The Boston Celtics will look to finish off the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs after pulling off a 93-80 win in Game 5. They’re back in Boston for Game 6 and just one step away from meeting the Warriors in the finals.
If you want a more detailed look at this series, read our full series breakdown.
Playoff Tale of the Tape:
|Celtics
|STAT
|Heat
|107.8 (7th)
|Points Per Game
|104.3 (11th)
|100.7 (2nd)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|100.3 (1st)
|36.5% (6th)
|3PT Shooting %
|31.2% (13th)
|31.6% (2nd)
|Opponent 3PT Shooting %
|33.8% (4th)
|13.1 (8th)
|Turnovers per game
|11.9 (4th)
|7-9
|Playoff O/U
|5-11
|11-5
|Playoff ATS
|9-7
Can’t Miss Offer From Caesars
Boston Playoff leaders:
- Jayson Tatum, F. – 26.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.2 SPG, 35.5% 3PT
- Jaylen Brown, G. – 23.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 39.6% 3PT
- Al Horford, F. – 12.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.7 BPG, 54.1% FG
Miami Playoff leaders:
- Jimmy Butler, SF: 25.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.0 SPG, 49.8% FG
- Bam Adebayo, C: 14.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 60.1% FG
- Tyler Herro, PG: 13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, 23.2% 3PT
For more 2022 NBA Playoffs coverage, visit amNY Sports
Key Injuries:
- Tyler Herro, Miami: Doubtful (Groin)
- Gabe Vincent, Miami: Questionable (Hamstring)
- Marcus Smart, Boston: Questionable (Ankle)
- Robert Williams III, Boston: Questionable (Knee)
Game 6 Prediction and Free Pick:
- Even though both Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart are listed as questionable for Boston, the fact that the two were able to play in Game 5 is a good indication that they might be trending in the right direction for Game 6. Unfortunately, the situation is not as positive for the Miami Heat. Tyler Herro is dealing with a groin injury that would normally sideline him for up to a month, and a recent report suggests that Herro plus four of the five Heat starters wouldn’t even be playing if this were the regular season. That is not exactly confidence-inspiring when thinking about their ability to perform tonight.
- Jimmy Butler himself did not look close to 100% in Game 5, hitting just 4-18 shots and finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Kyle Lowry was not much better, being held without a point in 25 minutes.
- As a result, the Heat were forced to rely a lot on Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson, who has been thrust back into the rotation. However, the presence of Robert Williams III has helped the Celtics contain Adebayo to a certain extent, which is a crucial development for them.
- Marcus Smart was also clearly not 100%, moving a little slower on the court than we’re used to seeing and being limited to just five points, five rebounds, and four assists in 24 minutes.
- However, the fact that the Celtics were able to win so handily despite shooting just 30.3% from beyond the arc is a good sign for tonight. With the Heat so banged up, the Celtics may simply need their defense to show up again in order to carry them to the NBA finals.
- Last 5 – Against the Spread: BOS is 3-2-0 ATS in their last 5 games. MIA is 2-3-0 ATS.
- Last 5 – Over/Under: BOS is 3-2-0 in the O/U in their last 5 games. MIA is 3-2-0.
- Last 5 – Score: BOS averaged 106.4 total points in their last 5 games. MIA averaged 98.2 total points scored.
- Last 5 – Points Allowed: BOS allowed 98.2 points on average in their last 5 games. MIA allowed 106.4 points.
- NBA FREE PICK: