2022 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs Celtics Game 6 Preview, Odds, and Pick

The Boston Celtics will look to finish off the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs after pulling off a 93-80 win in Game 5. They’re back in Boston for Game 6 and just one step away from meeting the Warriors in the finals.

If you want a more detailed look at this series, read our full series breakdown.

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Celtics STAT Heat 107.8 (7th) Points Per Game 104.3 (11th) 100.7 (2nd) Points Allowed Per Game 100.3 (1st) 36.5% (6th) 3PT Shooting % 31.2% (13th) 31.6% (2nd) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 33.8% (4th) 13.1 (8th) Turnovers per game 11.9 (4th) 7-9 Playoff O/U 5-11 11-5 Playoff ATS 9-7

Boston Playoff leaders:

Jayson Tatum, F. – 26.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.2 SPG, 35.5% 3PT

26.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.2 SPG, 35.5% 3PT Jaylen Brown, G. – 23.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 39.6% 3PT

23.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 39.6% 3PT Al Horford, F. – 12.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.7 BPG, 54.1% FG

Miami Playoff leaders:

Jimmy Butler, SF: 25.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.0 SPG, 49.8% FG

25.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.0 SPG, 49.8% FG Bam Adebayo, C: 14.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 60.1% FG

14.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 60.1% FG Tyler Herro, PG: 13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, 23.2% 3PT

Key Injuries:

Tyler Herro, Miami: Doubtful (Groin)

Doubtful (Groin) Gabe Vincent, Miami: Questionable (Hamstring)

Questionable (Hamstring) Marcus Smart, Boston: Questionable (Ankle)

Questionable (Ankle) Robert Williams III, Boston: Questionable (Knee)

Game 6 Prediction and Free Pick: