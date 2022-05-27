Quantcast
Basketball

2022 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs Celtics Game 6 Preview, Odds, and Pick

Celtics Heat Basketball
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) dribbles the ball around Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Boston Celtics will look to finish off the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs after pulling off a 93-80 win in Game 5. They’re back in Boston for Game 6 and just one step away from meeting the Warriors in the finals. 

If you want a more detailed look at this series, read our full series breakdown.

 

 

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Celtics STAT Heat
107.8 (7th) Points Per Game 104.3 (11th)
100.7 (2nd) Points Allowed Per Game 100.3 (1st)
36.5% (6th) 3PT Shooting % 31.2% (13th)
31.6% (2nd) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 33.8% (4th)
13.1 (8th) Turnovers per game 11.9 (4th)
7-9 Playoff O/U 5-11
11-5 Playoff ATS 9-7

Boston Playoff leaders:

Jayson Tatum drives to the basket in the 2022 NBA Playoffs
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Jayson Tatum, F. – 26.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.2 SPG, 35.5% 3PT
  • Jaylen Brown, G. – 23.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 39.6% 3PT
  • Al Horford, F. – 12.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.7 BPG, 54.1% FG

 

Miami Playoff leaders:

Bam Adebayo has been a force for the Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Jimmy Butler, SF:  25.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.0 SPG, 49.8% FG
  • Bam Adebayo, C:  14.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 60.1% FG
  • Tyler Herro, PG:  13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, 23.2% 3PT

For more 2022 NBA Playoffs coverage, visit amNY Sports

 

Key Injuries:

  • Tyler Herro, Miami: Doubtful (Groin)
  • Gabe Vincent, Miami: Questionable (Hamstring)
  • Marcus Smart, Boston: Questionable (Ankle)
  • Robert Williams III, Boston: Questionable (Knee)

 

Game 6 Prediction and Free Pick:

  • Even though both Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart are listed as questionable for Boston, the fact that the two were able to play in Game 5 is a good indication that they might be trending in the right direction for Game 6. Unfortunately, the situation is not as positive for the Miami Heat. Tyler Herro is dealing with a groin injury that would normally sideline him for up to a month, and a recent report suggests that Herro plus four of the five Heat starters wouldn’t even be playing if this were the regular season. That is not exactly confidence-inspiring when thinking about their ability to perform tonight. 
  • Jimmy Butler himself did not look close to 100% in Game 5, hitting just 4-18 shots and finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Kyle Lowry was not much better, being held without a point in 25 minutes. 
  • As a result, the Heat were forced to rely a lot on Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson, who has been thrust back into the rotation. However, the presence of Robert Williams III has helped the Celtics contain Adebayo to a certain extent, which is a crucial development for them.
  • Marcus Smart was also clearly not 100%, moving a little slower on the court than we’re used to seeing and being limited to just five points, five rebounds, and four assists in 24 minutes. 
  • However, the fact that the Celtics were able to win so handily despite shooting just 30.3% from beyond the arc is a good sign for tonight. With the Heat so banged up, the Celtics may simply need their defense to show up again in order to carry them to the NBA finals. 
  • Last 5 – Against the Spread: BOS is 3-2-0 ATS in their last 5 games. MIA is 2-3-0 ATS.
  • Last 5 – Over/Under: BOS is 3-2-0 in the O/U in their last 5 games. MIA is 3-2-0.
  • Last 5 – Score: BOS averaged 106.4 total points in their last 5 games. MIA averaged 98.2 total points scored.
  • Last 5 – Points Allowed: BOS allowed 98.2 points on average in their last 5 games. MIA allowed 106.4 points.
  • NBA FREE PICK:

