2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Giants, Jets address multiple needs in top 10

It’s hard to believe that there are only two weeks remaining in the 2021 NFL regular season.
While the playoff picture still remains quite murky, the top of the board for the 2022 NFL Draft has taken shape — and there is a silver lining of sorts if you’re a football fan in the New York City area.
Both the Giants and Jets have two picks in the top 10 this season, which is a testament to just how bad they’ve been this season and to some good wheeling and dealing from the front office.
There are a plethora of needs amongst both rosters, but offensive line help should be at the top of both teams’ wish lists. The Jets need more protection for Zach Wilson while the Giants have another opportunity to make soon-to-be-gone GM Dave Gettleman’s initial wish of building up a solid line a reality.
Here is the very first of our 2022 NFL Mock Drafts:
AMNY 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
1) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)
- Needs: Best available
- The Pick: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
2) Detroit Lions (2-12-1)
- Needs: EDGE, QB, WR
- The Pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
3) Houston Texans (4-11)
- Needs: CB, QB, DL
- The Pick: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
4) New York Jets (4-11)
- Needs: OL, DB, WR
- The Pick: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
5) New York Giants (4-11)
- Needs: OL, EDGE, QB
- The Pick: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
6) Carolina Panthers (5-10)
- Needs: QB, OL, CB
- The Pick: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
7) New York Jets (from Seahawks)
- Needs: DB, WR
- The Pick: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
8) New York Giants (from Bears)
- Needs: EDGE, QB
- The Pick: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
9) Washington Football Team (6-9)
- Needs: QB, OL, WR
- The Pick: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
10) Atlanta Falcons (7-8)
- Needs: EDGE, OL, WR
- The Pick: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
11) Denver Broncos (7-8)
- Needs: QB, LB, EDGE
- The Pick: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
12) Minnesota Vikings (7-8)
- Needs: CB, OL, EDGE
- The Pick: Ickem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
13) Cleveland Browns (7-8)
- Needs: DT, WR, LB
- The Pick: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
14) New Orleans Saints (7-8)
- Needs: QB, WR, OL
- The Pick: Sam Howell, QB, Houston
15) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)
- Needs: OL, QB, LB
- The Pick: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
16) Baltimore Ravens (8-7)
- Needs: DT, LB, OL
- The Pick: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
17) Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)
- Needs: DT, WR, OL
- The Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
18) Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)
- Needs: DT, LB, WR
- The Pick: Demarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
19) Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins)
- Needs: S, EDGE, LB
- The Pick: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
20) Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)
- Needs: EDGE, LB, WR
- The Pick: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
21) Miami Dolphins (from 49ers)
- Needs: OL, EDGE, LB
- The Pick: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
22) Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)
- Needs: DB, OL, TE
- The Pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
23) Buffalo Bills (9-6)
- Needs: OL, WR, DL
- The Pick: Drake London, WR, USC
24) New England Patriots (9-6)
- Needs: DB, LB, WR
- The Pick: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
25) Philadelphia Eagles (from Colts)
- Needs: LB, WR
- The Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
26) Arizona Cardinals (10-5)
- Needs: CB, DL, EDGE
- The Pick: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
27) Tennessee Titans (10-5)
- Needs: OL, LB, TE
- The Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
28) Detroit Lions (from Rams)
- Needs: QB, WR
- The Pick: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
29) Dallas Cowboys (11-4)
- Needs: DB, DL, TE
- The Pick: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
30) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4)
- Needs: OL, WR, CB
- The Pick: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
31) Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)
- Needs: OT, CB, WR
- The Pick: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
32) Green Bay Packers (12-3)
- Needs: WR, EDGE, CB
- The Pick: Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC