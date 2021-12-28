Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Giants

2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Giants, Jets address multiple needs in top 10

By
0
comments
Posted on
NFL Draft
REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

It’s hard to believe that there are only two weeks remaining in the 2021 NFL regular season.

While the playoff picture still remains quite murky, the top of the board for the 2022 NFL Draft has taken shape — and there is a silver lining of sorts if you’re a football fan in the New York City area. 

Both the Giants and Jets have two picks in the top 10 this season, which is a testament to just how bad they’ve been this season and to some good wheeling and dealing from the front office. 

There are a plethora of needs amongst both rosters, but offensive line help should be at the top of both teams’ wish lists. The Jets need more protection for Zach Wilson while the Giants have another opportunity to make soon-to-be-gone GM Dave Gettleman’s initial wish of building up a solid line a reality. 

Here is the very first of our 2022 NFL Mock Drafts:

AMNY 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

1) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) 

  • Needs: Best available
  • The Pick: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

 

New York City’s Status as a Melting Pot is Most on Display within its Caribbean Neighborhoods

amRUSH

2) Detroit Lions (2-12-1)

  • Needs: EDGE, QB, WR
  • The Pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

 

3) Houston Texans (4-11)

  • Needs: CB, QB, DL
  • The Pick: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

 

4) New York Jets (4-11)

  • Needs: OL, DB, WR
  • The Pick: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

 

5) New York Giants (4-11)

  •  Needs: OL, EDGE, QB
  • The Pick: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

 

6) Carolina Panthers (5-10)

  • Needs: QB, OL, CB
  • The Pick: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

 

7) New York Jets (from Seahawks) 

  • Needs: DB, WR
  • The Pick: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

 

 

8) New York Giants (from Bears)

  • Needs: EDGE, QB
  • The Pick: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

 

9) Washington Football Team (6-9) 

  • Needs: QB, OL, WR
  • The Pick: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

 

10) Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

  • Needs: EDGE, OL, WR
  • The Pick: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

 

11) Denver Broncos (7-8)

  • Needs: QB, LB, EDGE
  • The Pick: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

 

12) Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

  • Needs: CB, OL, EDGE
  • The Pick: Ickem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

 

13) Cleveland Browns (7-8)

  • Needs: DT, WR, LB
  • The Pick: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

 

14) New Orleans Saints (7-8)

  • Needs: QB, WR, OL
  • The Pick: Sam Howell, QB, Houston

 

15) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

  • Needs: OL, QB, LB
  • The Pick: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

 

16) Baltimore Ravens (8-7)

  • Needs: DT, LB, OL
  • The Pick: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

 

17) Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)

  • Needs: DT, WR, OL
  • The Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

 

18) Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

  • Needs: DT, LB, WR
  • The Pick: Demarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

 

19) Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins)

  • Needs: S, EDGE, LB
  • The Pick: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

 

20) Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

  • Needs: EDGE, LB, WR
  • The Pick: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

 

 

21) Miami Dolphins (from 49ers)

  • Needs: OL, EDGE, LB
  • The Pick: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

 

22) Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)

  • Needs: DB, OL, TE
  • The Pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

 

23) Buffalo Bills (9-6)

  • Needs: OL, WR, DL
  • The Pick: Drake London, WR, USC

 

24) New England Patriots (9-6)

  • Needs: DB, LB, WR
  • The Pick: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

 

25) Philadelphia Eagles (from Colts)

  • Needs: LB, WR
  • The Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

 

26) Arizona Cardinals (10-5)

  • Needs: CB, DL, EDGE
  • The Pick: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

 

27) Tennessee Titans (10-5)

  • Needs: OL, LB, TE
  • The Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

 

28) Detroit Lions (from Rams)

  • Needs: QB, WR
  • The Pick: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

 

29) Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

  • Needs: DB, DL, TE
  • The Pick: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

 

30) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4)

  • Needs: OL, WR, CB
  • The Pick: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

 

31) Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

  • Needs: OT, CB, WR
  • The Pick: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

 

32) Green Bay Packers (12-3)

  • Needs: WR, EDGE, CB
  • The Pick: Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC