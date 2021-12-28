2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Giants, Jets address multiple needs in top 10

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It’s hard to believe that there are only two weeks remaining in the 2021 NFL regular season.

While the playoff picture still remains quite murky, the top of the board for the 2022 NFL Draft has taken shape — and there is a silver lining of sorts if you’re a football fan in the New York City area.

Both the Giants and Jets have two picks in the top 10 this season, which is a testament to just how bad they’ve been this season and to some good wheeling and dealing from the front office.

There are a plethora of needs amongst both rosters, but offensive line help should be at the top of both teams’ wish lists. The Jets need more protection for Zach Wilson while the Giants have another opportunity to make soon-to-be-gone GM Dave Gettleman’s initial wish of building up a solid line a reality.

Here is the very first of our 2022 NFL Mock Drafts:

AMNY 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

1) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)

Needs: Best available

The Pick: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

2) Detroit Lions (2-12-1)

Needs: EDGE, QB, WR

The Pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

3) Houston Texans (4-11)

Needs: CB, QB, DL

The Pick: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

4) New York Jets (4-11)

Needs: OL, DB, WR

The Pick: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

5) New York Giants (4-11)

Needs: OL, EDGE, QB

Needs: OL, EDGE, QB The Pick: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

6) Carolina Panthers (5-10)

Needs: QB, OL, CB

The Pick: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

7) New York Jets (from Seahawks)

Needs: DB, WR

The Pick: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

8) New York Giants (from Bears)

Needs: EDGE, QB

The Pick: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

9) Washington Football Team (6-9)

Needs: QB, OL, WR

The Pick: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

10) Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

Needs: EDGE, OL, WR

The Pick: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

11) Denver Broncos (7-8)

Needs: QB, LB, EDGE

The Pick: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

12) Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

Needs: CB, OL, EDGE

The Pick: Ickem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

13) Cleveland Browns (7-8)

Needs: DT, WR, LB

The Pick: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

14) New Orleans Saints (7-8)

Needs: QB, WR, OL

The Pick: Sam Howell, QB, Houston

15) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

Needs: OL, QB, LB

The Pick: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

16) Baltimore Ravens (8-7)

Needs: DT, LB, OL

The Pick: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

17) Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)

Needs: DT, WR, OL

The Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

18) Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

Needs: DT, LB, WR

The Pick: Demarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

19) Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins)

Needs: S, EDGE, LB

The Pick: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

20) Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

Needs: EDGE, LB, WR

The Pick: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

21) Miami Dolphins (from 49ers)

Needs: OL, EDGE, LB

The Pick: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

22) Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)

Needs: DB, OL, TE

The Pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

23) Buffalo Bills (9-6)

Needs: OL, WR, DL

The Pick: Drake London, WR, USC

24) New England Patriots (9-6)

Needs: DB, LB, WR

The Pick: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

25) Philadelphia Eagles (from Colts)

Needs: LB, WR

The Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

26) Arizona Cardinals (10-5)

Needs: CB, DL, EDGE

The Pick: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

27) Tennessee Titans (10-5)

Needs: OL, LB, TE

The Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

28) Detroit Lions (from Rams)

Needs: QB, WR

The Pick: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

29) Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

Needs: DB, DL, TE

The Pick: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

30) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4)

Needs: OL, WR, CB

The Pick: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

31) Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

Needs: OT, CB, WR

The Pick: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

32) Green Bay Packers (12-3)