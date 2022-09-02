2022 US Open: Friday viewing guide, schedule, best bets, picks, and more

We are finished with the second round at the US Open. We’ve seen carnage in the women’s bracket with five of the top ten seeds already being eliminated, while three of the top ten men’s seeds have already bowed out. We’ve seen new faces emerge, like American J.J. Wolf, and young stars take the next step in their journey like Britain’s Jack Draper, and American’s Brandon Nakashima and Jenson Brooksby. So what does round three have in store for us?

How to Watch

The US Open will be carried exclusively by ESPN in the United States. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. or Noon each day and will continue until the end of the night session, approximately around 11 p.m. Here is the schedule for Friday and Saturday:

Fri., Sept. 2 Noon-6 p.m. Third round ESPN 6-7 p.m. Third round ESPN2 7-11 p.m. Third round ESPN2 Sat., Sept. 3 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Third round ESPN2 7-11 p.m. Third round ESPN2

What to Watch For:

You can see the whole schedule of play here. However, the biggest storylines of the day session will be Andy Murray facing his toughest test yet in 13th-seed Matteo Berrettini and then Coco Gauff and Madison Keys doing battle to see who moves onto the fourth round. American’s Shelby Rogers and Tommy Paul will both be tested against the 5th-seeds in each bracket, and Jack Draper looks to knock off another seed.

The night session will be all about Serena Williams again, as she takes on 46th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia. However, the night session will also feature men’s number one seed Daniil Medvedev and American upstart J.J. Wolf taking on Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios.

How to bet on the US Open:

If you choose to bet on the US Open you should use our sportsbook sign-up offers above as a way to earn even more money. The early rounds of major tournaments offer many great betting opportunities, and when you bet on tennis you are able to bet on four things:

Moneyline: who will win the match

who will win the match Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?

how many total games will one player win by? Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?

how many sets will one player win by? Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?

2022 US Open Schedule and Best Bets – Friday, September 1st

(11) Matteo Berrettini vs. Andy Murray

12 p.m. ET

Pick: Berrettini -3.5 games (-115)

I’m the guy who said to bet on Francisco Cerundolo in round one, so I know you’ll think I just have it out for Murray. However, I still remain skeptical. Cerundolo is best on clay courts and Nava is a great story, but he’s 20 years old and was ranked in the 200s. Berrettini is another test altogether.

The Italian was off to a strong start to the summer before getting COVID and being forced to miss Wimbledon. He then had an abbreviated hard court circuit but has looked good in his first two matches against Nicolas Jarry and Hugo Grenier. Much like Murray, he will be stepping up in competition today, but I think that he’s simply the better player at this stage in Murray’s career. If Berrettini keeps serving as he has been, this one might not be overly close.

(5) Casper Ruud vs. Tommy Paul

12:15 p.m. ET

Pick: Tommy Paul +3.5 games (-115) or Over 38.5 games (-105)

Perhaps I’m reading too much into the past, but Casper Ruud is a tremendous clay court player who has really struggled in the US Open, never advancing beyond the third round. Well, today is the third round.

The 25-year-old Tommy Paul is having a great year, rising as high as 31st in the rankings in the middle of August. He’s 29-21 on the year and made the quarter-finals in both Atlanta and Montreal in the run-up to the US Open. In Montreal, he even beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-7, 7-6, 6-3. I think he has the ability to push Rudd and even beat him today.

However, if you are less confident in Paul, I think you can bet the over on games in what should be a back-and-forth match.

Jack Draper vs. (27) Karen Khachanov

1:45 p.m. ET

Pick: Draper ML (-145)

Why are the odds not higher for Draper? He looked dominant against 6th-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. He has the power to hit with anybody on the hard courts, and I’m just not sure Karen Khachanov is playing at a level where he can keep up with Draper. The Brit has been in big spots before and doesn’t get rattled easily, and the New York fans have been loudly behind him so far, so I think he should win this one in four sets.

(17) Caroline Garcia vs. Bianca Andreescu

7 p.m. ET

Pick: Andreescu ML (+130)

Let’s end with an upset pick. Andreescu won the 2019 US Open, so she is no stranger to deep runs in Flushing Meadows. After battling injuries earlier in the summer, she looks fitter and is playing great tennis. Her second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-4 showed her impressive all-around game. She covers the court well and puts the ball in play often, which forces her opponents to make errors.

That should work against Garcia, who has a massive first serve and loves to play with power. If Andreescu can keep playing defense as she has been this tournament, I think she can force Garcia into mistakes and earn another upset win.

