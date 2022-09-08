2022 US Open: Thursday women’s semi-finals schedule, best bets, picks, and more

We are into the semi-finals in both the men’s and women’s brackets of the US Open. The women will take the stage tonight with the men following on Friday. Unfortunately, after both Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff fell in the quarter-finals, there is only one American, Frances Tiafoe, left in the tournament.

Still, we have some great tennis on tonight, so we’ll walk you through the matchups and what we think are the best bets for this eevening.

What to Watch For:

You can see the whole schedule of play here. However, the biggest storylines, which we have covered here on amNew York, are Ons Jabeur being the first African-born woman to make the US Open semi-finals and Caroline Garcia’s continued torrid stretch of tremendous tennis.

2022 US Open Schedule and Best Bets – Sunday, September 3rd

Ons Jabeur (5) vs. Carolina Garcia (16)

7:00 p.m. ET

Pick: Garcia -2.5 games (-115)

I just can’t bet against Caroline Garcia right now. She’s won 31 of her last 35 matches and hasn’t lost a set at the US Open. As we covered in the article linked above, she’s changed her preparation and approach to the game, and it has clearly paid off.

Garcia is playing more assertively and continues to dominate on her first serve at the open. She also hit 24 winners to just 22 unforced errors against Coco Gauff, which means she’s hit more winners than unforced errors in every match this tournament. That’s a crazy run.

Yes, she will be tested by 5th-ranked Ons Jabeur, but I just don’t think Jabeur has the serve and power to hang with Garcia. Jabeur is tricky, is an excellent returner, and covers tons of ground but Garcia is not the type of player who gets into rallies. She puts points away quickly. If she’s on her game, that’s going to take away a lot of what Jabeur does well.

Iga Swiatek (1) vs. Aryna Sabalenka (6)

8:30 p.m. ET

Pick: Over 22.5 games (+120)

Iga Swiatek may be the number one player in the world, but she’s certainly not playing like it. Yes, she was able to beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets 6-3 7-6 (7-4), but she wasn’t overly dominant. She had a chance to put the match away easily but couldn’t seem to convert and considering she needed three sets to beat 108th-ranked Julie Niemeier in the round of 16 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Swiatek is not an overly assertive server and is able to win a lot of matches with her return game and generally consistent groundstrokes. However, while she hits her forehand with a decent amount of pace, the lack of overall power in her game could be tough against a physical opponent like Sabalenka, especially is Swiatek continues to have issues with her first serve.

Sabalenka, on the other hand, is playing strong tennis with minor hiccups against Kaia Kanepi in the second round and Danielle Collins in the round of 16. The Russian brings a big serve and heavy groundstrokes, which could keep Swiatek on her heels.

Given the way that Sabalenka’s game lends itself to the hard courts and the form she has been showing lately, I feel good about this match going to three sets, which means the over seems like a nice plus-odds bet to me.

