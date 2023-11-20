2024 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot announced: Mets’ David Wright, Jose Reyes among newcomers

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Twelve newcomers, including former Mets David Wright, Jose Reyes, and Bartolo Colon, make their way onto the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, which was officially released on Monday.

The ballot’s debutants join forces with 14 existing candidates who accrued the 5% necessary to stay on the ballot for another year.

Needing 75% of the votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) go gain enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY, the results will be revealed on Jan. 23.

Any electees will then be officially inducted into the Hall on July 2.

2024 BBWAA Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Bobby Abreu

5th year on ballot

Played from 1996-2014 (Astros, Phillies, Yankees, Angels, Dodgers, Mets)

Two-time All-Star, 2004 Silver Slugger, 2005 Gold Glove

One of two players in MLB history (Barry Bonds) wit 1,400 runs scored, 1,400 walks, 1,300 RBI, 400 stolen bases

One of eight players in MLB history with at eight seasons of 100 runs scored, 100 RBI, 100 walks

Jose Bautista

1st year on ballot

Played from 2004-2018 (Orioles, Devil Rays, Royals, Pirates, Blue Jays, Braves, Mets, Phillies)

Six-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger

Led MLB in home runs in 2010 and 2011

Carlos Beltran

2nd year on ballot

Played from 1998-2017 (Royals, Astros, Mets, Giants, Cardinals, Yankees, Rangers)

Nine-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove, two-time Silver Slugger, 1999 AL Rookie of the Year

One of four players in MLB history with 1,500 runs scored, 2,700 hits, 400 home runs, 300 steals

Adrian Beltre

1st year on ballot

Played from 1998-2008 (Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox, Rangers)

Five-time Gold Glove, four-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger

Only third baseman in MLB history with 3,000 hits and 450 home runs

Ranks ninth all-time in at-bats, 11th in doubles, 15th in total bases, 15th in extra-base hits, 18th in hits (3,166), 25th in RBI, 31st in home runs (477)

Mark Buehrle

4th year on ballot

Pitched from 2000-2015 (White Sox, Marlins, Blue Jays)

Five-time All-Star (started 2005 ASG), four-time Gold Glove

Recorded AL-record 14 straight 200-plus inning seasons

Pitched one no-hitter, one perfect game

Bartolo Colon

1st year on ballot

Pitched from 1997-2018 (Cleveland, Expos, White Sox, Angels, Red Sox, Yankees, Athletics, Mets, Braves, Twins, Rangers)

2005 AL Cy Young Award winner

Four-time All-Star, two-time 20-game winner

Adrian Gonzalez

1st year on ballot

Played from 2004-2018 (Rangers, Padres, Red Sox, Dodgers, Mets)

Five-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove, two-time Silver Slugger

Led AL with 213 hits in 2011 and NL with 116 RBI in 2014

Posted 100 RBI in seven seasons

Todd Helton

6th year on ballot

Played from 1997-2013 (Rockies)

Five-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove, four-time Silver Slugger

Hit .300 or better in 12 seasons including NL-best .372 in 200

One of seven players in MLB history with at least two seasons with 400-plus total bases

Ranks 23rd all-time in OPS, 20th in doubles, 29th in OBP

Matt Holliday

1st year on ballot

Played from 2004-2018 (Rockies, Athletics, Cardinals, Yankees)

Seven-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger

Finished 2nd in NL MVP voting in 2007 where he led the league in average (.340), hits (216), doubles (50), RBI (137), and total bases (1,386)

Won 2007 NLCS MVP

Torii Hunter

4th year on ballot

Played from 1997-2015 (Twins, Angels, Tigers)

Nine-time Gold Glove (third-most by a center fielder in MLB history), five-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger

Andruw Jones

7th year on ballot

Played from 1996-2012 (Braves, Dodgers, Rangers, White Sox, Yankees)

Five-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove (one of six outfielders in MLB history to win at least 10 Gold Gloves)

Led NL with 51 home runs in 2005

Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Schmidt the only players in MLB history with 10-plus Gold Gloves who have more home runs than Jones’ 434

Victor Martinez

1st year on ballot

Played from 2002-2018 (Cleveland, Red Sox, Tigers)

Five-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger

Finished second in AL MVP voting in 2014 when he led league with .409 OBP, .974 OPS

Batted .300 or better in eight seasons

One of four catchers in MLB history with at least 2,000 hits, 400 doubles, 200 home runs

Joe Mauer

1st year on ballot

Played from 2004-2018 (Twins)

Three AL batting titles (only catcher in MLB history with three batting titles)

2009 AL MVP (.365, 1.031 OPS, 28 HR, 96 RBI)

Six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, three-time Gold Glove

Only catcher in MLB history with at least 2,000 hits, .300 career average, .380 OBP

Andy Pettitte

6th year on ballot

Pitched from 1995-2013 (Yankees, Astros)

Three-time All-Star, two-time 20-game winner

Holds all-time MLB postseason record with 19 wins, 276.2 innings pitched, 44 games started

2001 ALCS MVP

Five-time World Series winner with Yankees

Brandon Phillips

1st year on ballot

Played from 2002-2008 (Cleveland, Reds, Braves, Angels, Red Sox)

Three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove

One of six second basemen in MLB history with 200 home runs, 200 stolen bases

Manny Ramirez

8th year on ballot

Played from 1993-2011 (Cleveland, Red Sox, Dodgers, White Sox, Rays)

12-time All-Star, nine-time Silver Slugger, two-time Hank Aaron Award

Hit .300-plus in 11 seasons, 100-plus RBI in 12 seasons (165 RBI in 1999), 30-plus home runs 12 times, 40-plus home runs five times

Ranks 15th in MLB history with 555 home runs, 18th with 1,122 extra-base hits, 20th with 1,831 RBI

2004 World Series MVP

Jose Reyes

1st year on ballot

Played from 2003-2018 (Mets, Marlins, Blue Jays, Rockies)

Four-time All-Star, 2006 Silver Slugger, 2011 NL batting title

Led NL in triples four times, stolen bases three times

Ranks 33rd in MLB history with 517 stolen bases

Alex Rodriguez

3rd year on ballot

Played from 1994-2016 (Mariners, Rangers, Yankees)

Three-time AL MVP

14-time All-Star, 10-time Silver Slugger, two-time Gold Glove, four-time Hank Aaron Award

Batted .300-plus in nine seasons, recorded 100-plus RBI in 14 seasons, 30-plus home runs 15 times

Ranks fourth all-time with 2,086 RBI, fifth with 696 home runs, seventh with 1,275 extra-base hits, eighth with 2,021 runs scored, 23rd with 3,115 hits

Francisco Rodriguez

2nd year on ballot

Pitched from 2002-2017 (Angels, Mets, Brewers, Orioles, Tigers)

Six-time All-Star, two-time Relief Pitcher of the Year

437 saves ranks fourth in MLB history

One of 11 pitchers ever with 300 saves and 1,100 strikeouts

Jimmy Rollins

3rd year on ballot

Played from 2000-2016 (Phillies, Dodgers, White Sox)

2007 NL MVP

Three-time All_Star, four-time Gold Glove, 2007 Silver Slugger

Only shortstop in MLB history with 500 doubles, 200 home runs, 400 stolen bases

Gary Sheffield

10th year on ballot (final season)

Played from 1988-2009 (Brewers, Padres, Marlins, Dodgers, Braves, Yankees, Tigers, Mets)

Nine-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger

Two 40-plus home-run seasons, eight 100-plus RBI seasons

Ranks 27th in MLB history with 509 home runs

James Shields

1st year on ballot

Pitched from 2006-2018 (Rays, Royals, Padres, White Sox)

2011 All-Star

Last pitcher to record double-digit complete games (11 in 2011)

Chase Utley

1st year on ballot

Played from 2003-2018 (Phillies, Dodgers)

Six-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger

Tied MLB record for most home runs in one World Series with five in 2009

Omar Vizquel

7th year on ballot

Played from 1989-2012 (Mariners, Cleveland, Giants, Rangers, White Sox, Blue Jays)

11-time Gold Glove (second-most by a shortstop in MLB history)

Most games ever played at shortstop (2,709)

Ranks first in MLB history with 1,734 double plays turned and a .985 fielding percentage at shortstop.

Ranks 13th in MLB history with 2,968 games played

Billy Wagner

9th year on ballot

Pitched from 1995-2010 (Astros, Phillies, Mets, Red Sox, Braves)

Seven-time All-Star, 1999 Reliever of the Year

422 saves ranks second among left-handed relievers in MLB history

2.31 career ERA, 0.998 career WHIP

David Wright

1st year on ballot

Played from 2004-2018 (Mets)

Seven-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove, two-time Silver Slugger

Seven seasons of .300-plus average, five seasons of 100-plus RBI

One of only four third basemen in MLB history with at least 350 doubles, 200 home runs, 150 stolen bases (George Brett, Chipper Jones, mike Schmidt)

