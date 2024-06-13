2024 Team USA Olympic Trials: How to watch, storylines, more

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As we near the 2024 Summer Olympics, the much-anticipated Team USA Olympic Trials will whittle down who will be representing the Stars and Stripes in Paris next month.

Over a two-week period, some of the best athletes in the country will compete to punch their ticket to the world’s biggest international athletic event.

Team USA’s swimming trials will take place from June 15-23 in Indianapolis, IN. For the first time, a football stadium will host the trials with Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts, being converted into a natatorium for the events. The preliminary round will begin on the first day of the trials at 11 am ET, with final sessions at 8 pm. You can watch the swimming trials on the USA Network, NBC, and streaming on Peacock.

To make sure you don’t miss out on greatness, the most prominent swimmers looking to qualify for Team USA are gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, and Caeleb Dressel. Katie Grimes will join that group of stars looking to qualify for her second Olympics at just 18 years old. Up-and-comers Mariah Denigan and Ivan Puskovitch will be looking to make names for themselves, as well.

Team USA track and field trials will occur from June 21-30 in Eugene, OR. The preliminary rounds will last through June 28, with most of the major event finals landing on the evening sessions of June 29 and 30. You can catch the track and field trials on CNBC, NBC, the USA Network, and streaming on Peacock. Some of the track athletes to watch are Sha’Carri Richardson (100m and 200m), Fiona O’Keeffe (marathon), KC Lightfoot (pole vault), and Brittany Brown (200m).

USA Gymnastics will hold its trials from June 27-30 in Minneapolis, MN. In total, 16 women and 16 men will compete for just five spots on their respective teams. Amongst the Olympic hopefuls is the legendary Simone Biles, who will have to earn her spot on Team USA despite being a four-time Olympic gold medalist and largely considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

