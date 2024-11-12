2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw set for Dec. 5 in Miami

Soccer Football – Premier League – Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City – The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain – November 9, 2024 Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..

The 32 teams that qualified for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place in the United States next summer, will be drawn into their eight four-team groups on Dec. 5 in Miami at 1 p.m. ET.

The Club World Cup, which began in 2000, has been revamped on multiple levels that will debut in the US next year. For the first time ever, the competition will occur once every four years and will feature 32 of the best club teams in the world.

Of the qualifying teams, 12 will come from Europe, six from South America, four from Asia, four from Africa, four from North, Central America, and the Caribbean, and one from Oceania:

2025 FIFA Club World Cup teams

Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Al Ain (UAE)

Ulsan HD (South Korea)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Wydad AC (Morocco)

Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Monterrey (Mexico)

Leon (Mexico)

Pachuca (Mexico)

Seattle Sounders (USA)

Inter Miami (USA)

Palmeiras (Brazil)

Flamengo (Brazil)

Fluminese (Brazil)

Winner of the 2024 Copa Libertadores

River Plate (Argentina)

Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Auckland City (Australia)

Chelsea (England)

Manchester City (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Juventus (Italy)

Porto (Portugal)

Benfica (Portugal)

Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

Each of the 32 teams will be seeded into pots prior to the draw based on success and geographical factors.

Once broken up, each team will play each of the other three squads in their group once. The top two teams per group will advance to the round of 16, where the tournament switches to a single-match knockout stage and the final.

In total, 12 different American cities will host the FIFA Club World Cup, with MetLife Stadium — home of the New York Giants and Jets — hosting the championship match as a tune-up to its role as host for the 2026 World Cup Final.

