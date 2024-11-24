Aaron Rodgers’ Jets future murky amid disastrous 2024 season

Nov 17, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off the field after losing to the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are on the precipice of a total rebuild, and Aaron Rodgers’ future hangs in the balance with it.

In six weeks, team owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 5 before showing general manager Joe Douglas the door on Tuesday, ending a disastrous five-plus-season stint at the position.

Gang Green is now beginning a search for a new leadership regime — the pursuit of a GM began immediately after Douglas’ firing — which could have a different stance on seeing Rodgers as New York’s franchise quarterback for the 2025 season.

Rodgers turns 41 on Dec. 2 and is under contract through the 2025 season. He is owed more than $38 million, most of which comes from a $35 million roster bonus, which is not guaranteed and must be exercised before the start of next year.

The future Hall-of-Famer has looked like a shell of his former self. While the Jets are 3-8 this season, which is one of the largest disappointments in the NFL this season, Rodgers has completed just 63.4% of his passes for 2,442 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions — numbers that might not warrant such an exorbitant payday next season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is uncertainty within the organization “whether Rodgers will be welcomed back to the team next season.” This is consistent with reports that surfaced following Douglas’s firing, which revealed that Johnson wanted to bench Rodgers after Week 4 but was talked off that ledge.

Much of it could come down to how Rodgers plays in the final six games of the season. The veteran quarterback seems to still be hindered by the torn Achilles he suffered last year. He also has been unable to throw the ball downfield with any sort of success.

Rodgers himself has expressed a desire to play next season, though those sentiments could change if he finds himself on the open market without suitors.

Prior to Sunday’s slate of action in Week 12, which features a bye week for the Jets, New York was slotted into the No. 6 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, which could provide an avenue for new management to draft a quarterback of their choice to spark the incoming rebuild.

