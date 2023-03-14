Aaron Rodgers provides Jets wishlist for receivers he wants on 2023 roster

An agreement between the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, and Aaron Rodgers has not been made official yet, but that doesn’t mean talks aren’t ongoing.

In fact, in lieu of a potential deal, Rodgers and the Jets have had discussions on players the four-time NFL MVP would want within his ranks. Among the names reported by Diana Russini of ESPN were former Packers receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and tight end Marcedes Lewis.

Super Bowl champion and former New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. was also among those on the list of Rodgers’ interests.

Lazard has totaled over 130 catches, 1,600 yards, and 17 touchdowns in his last three seasons with Rodgers. Cobb, on the other hand, has played with the future Hall-of-Famer for 10 seasons. Lewis is still the only first-round draft pick to catch a touchdown from Rodgers throughout his career.

The addition of Beckham Jr on a list from Rodgers complicates the Jets’ current offseason plan. New York has around $20 million in cap space, which will be enough to acquire Rodgers. Other contract restructures will also allow the other Packer receivers to make the move. For OBJ though, the former All-Pro wideout has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during Super Bowl LVI.

While several teams including the Jets saw his offseason workout, a reported request for a contract worth over $20 million a year complicates what New York could do to improve its roster.

It’s not uncommon for veteran quarterbacks in new places to ask for players they are familiar with. When Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to join his old friend. But as the Jets and Packers continue to wait for word on if Rodgers will indeed play for another season, the asks from the quarterback make it difficult to make as long as he’s on the payroll of another franchise.

