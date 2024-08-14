Islanders captain Anders Lee talks Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck, 2024-25 season, Kancer Jam event

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Anders Lee’s annual Kancer Jam event, which will be held for a second straight year at the New York Islanders’ training facility at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Sept. 14, provides the first chance for him and his teammates to get together as preparation for the 2024-25 season begins.

More than 20 members of the Islanders are expected to be in attendance at the event, which supports Jam Kancer in the Kan — a foundation that raises funds for families affected by a cancer diagnosis by bringing groups of people together to participate in games of the popular frisbee game, Kan Jam.

Lee’s efforts have helped generate over $2.7 million since 2016, including last year’s event which raised $155,000. His philanthropy helped earn him the NHL’s King Clancy Award following the 2023-24 season, awarded to “the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

“We just want to build on top of the experience,” Lee said. “When we walk away from these events and have an opportunity to catch up with the guests that we have and the people that take the time to come out, it really starts to hit home how special of a day it was… We end up seeing a lot of these people again. you start to build these friendships, these relationships from out of this experience. That’s something I very much value and I want to build on that for sure.”

Amongst his Islanders teammates in attendance, Lee is holding out hope that veteran fourth-liners Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck will still be with the team. The long-time bruisers and locker-room leaders are both free agents and general manager Lou Lamoriello told Ethan Sears of the New York Post that the Islanders “will probably be moving on from the both of them.

“These are two guys that have been the heart and soul of our team for a very long time,” Lee said. “Matty has been in this organization and has meant a lot to our room and the community of Long Island for a very long time. You don’t get better teammates than Matty and Clutter. Regardless of what happens, those are going to be spots, or shoes, or skates that are going to be tough to fill.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the Island and seeing them soon. It’s one of those things… I have no idea what’s going on. I can’t wait to see those guys and tell them how much I care for them and wish them nothing but the best. But selfishly as well, I’m hoping for the best on our end.”

Regardless of their futures, the Islanders will have a new look up front. The team acquired Anthony Duclair during the first day of free agency to potentially provide a left-wing fit on the team’s first line alongside Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal.

Russian goal-scorer Maxim Tsyplakov has also made the jump from the KHL and is expected to take over a top-six role.

“I like the way we look. I’m excited to get back and get to work on things,” Lee said. “[Head coach Patrick Roy] coming in and seeing us for a little bit of last season and pushing us through to the end, he has an opportunity here — and ours as players — to all come together in camp and put ourselves in a position to hit the ground running. There’s a lot to l like about our team. There’s good excitement and a good little buzz for us.

“…It’s been a long enough summer. We’ve had plenty of time to get our legs going and get prepared for the season. I can’t wait to get back on the Island and see everybody.”

