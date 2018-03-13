Anton Tinnerholm catching on fast for New York City FC

The reigning Swedish league defender of the year showed off his offensive talent in his first game in the Bronx.Anton …

The reigning Swedish league defender of the year showed off his offensive talent in his first game in the Bronx.

Anton Tinnerholm, New York City FC’s new right back, scored his first MLS goal in the club’s 2-1 victory over visiting LA Galaxy.

“The ball bounced to me and I got a great hit, it’s that simple,” Tinnerholm told reporters after Sunday’s game. “I’m not used to scoring with my left [foot], but today was the day.”

The 27-year-old defender joined the side after helping Malmo FF to a second consecutive championship — and third in his four years with the club — in Allsvenskanliga, Sweden’s top league. He scored five goals in 26 starts in all competitions in 2017, but he doesn’t put much stock in personal accolades.

“The main thing is the three points of course. I think we showed today that we’re going to be a really good team.”

While many fans of the sport view Europe as the be-all and end-all for soccer, Tinnerholm expressed his impressions with MLS after his first two games in the United States.

“The tempo is very high out here,” the Swede said. “You don’t [have] that much time with the ball, that’s the main difference compared to Europe. I think the quality of the league is pretty high.”

Coach Patrick Vieira, in the last year of his contract, revamped the squad with players such as Tinnerholm to raise their chances at hoisting the MLS Cup at the end of the year.

Tinnerholm, who also has nine caps for Sweden including two this year, spoke frankly on what he looks forward to the most this season.

“To win,” he said. “That’s the main thing.”

Tinnerholm and the Blues return to the pitch Saturday when they visit Orlando City.