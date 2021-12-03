Barstool Sportsbook promo code unleashes huge football bonus this weekend

If you’re looking for the best Barstool Sportsbook promo code ahead of a weekend of college football conference championship and NFL Week 13 action, then you’ve landed in the right spot. The Barstool Sportsbook app is bringing both new and current players a variety of awesome free bets, odds boosts, and merchandise offers throughout one of the biggest and best football weekends of the year.

With Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000, new players can kick off the first weekend of December with a $1,000 risk-free bet, huge football odds boosts, and a variety of other betting specials that provide huge value for college football’s conference championship and NFL Week 13 games.

There’s no shortage of pivotal college and pro football matchups this weekend, and there’s also shortage of potentially lucrative ways to do with the Barstool Sporstbook app. Below, we will detail which states have the app, how to get it, and take a look at the best in-app bonuses.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free bet and plenty of other football bonuses this weekend.

Best Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code for Crazy Football Weekend

The conference championship betting action gets started on Friday night with a pair of matchups, headlined by the PAC-12 title game game between Oregon and Utah. Then, things pick up Saturday with key showdowns between Alabama-Georgia, Michigan-Iowa, Baylor-Oklahoma State and more. These games give way to an NFL Sunday filled with important games as playoff races in both conferences remain wide open.

From start to finish, Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 will bring direct access to a slew of bonuses across a packed football slate.

Those who jump in will be given a $1,000 risk-free bet that will either pay out cash on a win or a site refund credit. Essentially, new players get two shots at scoring an early payout.

Meanwhile, those looking for the best Michigan vs. Iowa betting promo can find it at Barstool Sportsbook, which is bringing out its popular “The Multiplier” special ahead of this game. Players can back either Iowa or Michigan with a $5 wager. For every 2,000 bettors who back the same side, Barstool will move the odds on point spread bets by +100. In other words, if 20,000 players back Michigan while you’re on the Wolverines to cover, the $5 wager will payout $50 at +1000 odds.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Also Brings Odds Boosts, Merch

Whether you’re looking to wager with boosted odds on college football, NBA, NHL, and NFL Week 13 game and player prop markets or looking to grab a free Barstool Sportsbook hoodie, our bonus code will bring direct access to such specials.

While the odds boosts will be available in key action from all major sports and leagues, those who bet $50+ on the Patriots to beat the Bills on Monday Night Football will receive a free hoodie, as long as they opt-in to the MeganMakinMoney Merch Giveaway.

Keep your eyes peeled for these offers as well as other pop-up specials throughout a busy weekend.

How to Get These Bonuses

If you’re in the following 11 states, then you can use Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 by clicking of the links in this article and making a first deposit to get started: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, Virginia, and West Virginia.