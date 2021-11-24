2022 MLB free agent predictions: Ranking the 10 best, more

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The holiday season isn’t just for family and good tidings. In Major League Baseball, it’s hot-stove season as free agency ramps up and some of the top stars available on the market begin signing deals.

This year may provide a different feel; potentially one with some urgency as MLB’s expiring Collective Bargaining Agreement at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 could usher in a lockout that begins the moment the clock strikes midnight on the morning of Dec. 2.

If history suggests anything, negotiations between the league and the players’ association won’t bear an immediate resolution, which means a lockout and the ensuing roster freeze could see zero activity on the free-agent market for an extended period of time.

That’s why you’ve already seen some big names commit to deals as they don’t want to gamble on waiting through winter before starting up negotiations with teams again.

It’s an unfortunate backdrop to an offseason that sees a plethora of big names and All-Stars available on the market, which is going to create an ever-so-intriguing offseason once teams and agents are given the green light to let it fly once more.

While we give thanks for all the great things in our lives, let’s take a look at just how deep the market is by ranking the best of the best and where we think some of the biggest names are going:

2021-22 Top-10 MLB Free Agent Rankings, Predictions

1) Carlos Correa

Age- 27

Position- Shortstop

Previous team- Houston Astros

2021 stats- .279/.366/.486 (850 OPS), 26 HR, 92 RBI

Predicted team- Detroit Tigers

Why?- Correa would re-unite with former manager A.J. Hinch to thrust the Tigers back into playoff contention after finishing the 2021 season with their best record since 2016.

2) Corey Seager

Age- 27

Position- Shortstop

Previous team- Los Angeles Dodgers

2021 stats- .306/.394/.521 (.915 OPS), 16 HR, 57 RBI

Predicted team- Houston Astros

Why?- The Astros have quite the void to fill with Correa potentially leaving in free agency. Seager would be quite the consolation prize to plug in next to Jose Altuve.

3) Kris Bryant

Age- 30

Position- 3B/OF

Previous team- San Francisco Giants

2021 stats- .265/.353/.481 (.835 OPS), 25 HR, 73 RBI

Predicted team- New York Mets

Why?- The Mets have long been after Bryant and now have a clear path to him without having to concoct a trade or lose a draft pick. Bryant could either fill the void at third or take up a corner-outfield spot that could be in flux depending on the future of Michael Conforto.

4) Marcus Semien

Age- 31

Position- Shortstop

Previous team- Toronto Blue Jays

2021 stats- .265/.334/.538 (.873 OPS), 45 HR, 102 RBI

Predicted team- New York Yankees

Why?- Gleyber Torres isn’t the answer at shortstop and two of the Yankees’ three top prospects play the very same position. Semien offers big-time production without the super long-term.

5) Max Scherzer

Age- 37

Position- Starting pitcher

Previous team- Los Angeles Dodgers

2021 stats- 15-4, 2.46 ERA, 0.864 WHIP, 11.8 K/9

Predicted team- Los Angeles Angels

Why?- Scherzer wants to stay out west after being traded mid-season from the Nationals to the Dodgers. He could very well stay in Los Angeles, but it might be with an Angels team that is re-stocking its rotation. They’ve already signed Noah Syndergaard to pair with Shohei Ohtani and Scherzer could suddenly create quite a trio.

6) Trevor Story

Age- 29

Position- Shortstop

Previous team- Colorado Rockies

2021 stats- .251/.329/.41 (.801 OPS), 24 HR, 75 RBI

Predicted team- Texas Rangers

Why?- Story is a Texas native, growing up approximately 10 miles from Globe Life Field. The Rangers could be adding a ton of cash to their payroll this year and Story would add immediate legitimacy to their ranks.

7) Freddie Freeman

Age- 32

Position- 1st Base

Previous team- Atlanta Braves

2021 stats- .300/.393/.503 (.896 OPS), 31 HR, 83 RBI

Predicted team- Atlanta Braves

Why?- After winning the NL MVP in 2020, Freeman followed it up with a monster 2021 and a World Series title to boot. There’s no way the Braves let their superstar finish his career anywhere else.

8) Robbie Ray

Age- 30

Position- Starting Pitcher

Previous team- Toronto Blue Jays

2021 stats- 13-7, 3.84 ERA, 1.045 WHIP, 11.5 K/9

Predicted team- New York Mets

Why?- The Mets are not only in dire need of starting pitching, but left-handed starting pitching. The defending AL Cy Young Award winner checks both of those boxes.

9) Marcus Stroman

Age- 30

Position- Starting Pitcher

Previous team- New York Mets

2021 stats- 10-13, 3.02 ERA, 1.145 WHIP, 7.9 K/9

Predicted team- St. Louis Cardinals

Why?- The Cardinals need more pitching after signing Steven Matz — another former Met. St. Louis needs some stability with Jack Flaherty, Carlos Martinez, and Miles Mikolas all dealing with injuries. Stroman provides just that.

10) Javier Baez

Age- 28

Position- Shortstop

Previous team- New York Mets

2021 stats- .265/.319/.494 (.813 OPS), 31 HR, 87 RBI

Predicted team- New York Mets

Why?- Baez and the Mets are already in talks and the All-Star is proven he can succeed in Queens. He’d be willing to make the shift to second base if it meant playing long-term with his best friend in Francisco Lindor.

Other notable predictions