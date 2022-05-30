Aaron Hicks, Joey Gallo continue to struggle for Yankees

Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo continue to struggle for the Yankees this season, as spectators and fans alike increase their calls for a lineup change.

The two men boast the worst batting averages of eligible players on the team, with Hicks hovering at .200 and Gallo at a measly .167.

Meanwhile, they’ve both seen just 7 RBIs though 120 at-bats each.

The duo of batters saw another 0–4 performance in the Yankees previous game against the Tampa Bay Rays, where the Pinstripes lost 4–2.

Their less-than-stellar play represents 2 rare blindspots in an otherwise-well rounded lineup that has propelled the Bronx Bombers to the top spot in the American League at a 33–15 record.

The saving grace for Gallo is his continued ability to draw walks in lieu of hits, as he stands at 2nd on the team with 21 ball-4s this year. That has helped keep his on base percentage at a respectable .326 (Gallo, on the other hand is last on the team with a .270 OBP).

Manager Aaron Boone, who is notoriously careful to not criticize his players, moved Gallo to the 9th spot in the batting order on Saturday after he had seen an 0-for-20 drought in the batter’s box, but highlighted his ability to get on base, while dodging any larger implications of the move.

“The nine hole is a place I value,” Boone said. “I think there’s a pretty good fit there, especially as you turn over the lineup, when he’s going well with his ability to get on base. We’re just trying to space our lefties a little bit better.”

As for Hicks, Boone suggested that the 32-year-old has gotten into his own head, and has begun chasing pitches he would normally lay off.

“Controlling the strike zone has been a hallmark through his career and at times, he’s tried to chase a hit a little bit,” the manager said of Hicks. “That can get you in trouble as a hitter.”

“Sometimes you want it so bad, you start playing into the hands of the pitcher.”