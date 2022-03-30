Yankees fine-tune their roster with new additions during spring training

The Yankees have seen some unexpected bright spots during spring training, which could portend some tweaks to the team’s final opening day roster.

Through just 2 games, right-hander Clarke Schmidt has allowed just 2 runs in 5 innings, and has shown increased velocity on his speedball that figures to add a new positive wrinkle to the bullpen in the Bronx.

The pitcher arrived in Pinstripes as the team’s first round pick of the 2017 MLB Draft, but various injuries have kept him off the mound, and has forced him to spend most of his professional career in the minors.

Still, as he looks to be rehabilitated from last season’s elbow injury, he has been constantly throwing in the upper-90s this spring training, and has shown significant flashes with his curveball and change-up.

If a healthy Schmidt could take the mound consistently this year, he would add a much-needed weapon to the bullpen that features Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, and Luis Severino.

The team could also look to move Schmidt full time to the reliever spot, where Jonathan Loaisiga currently leads a crowded roster of pitchers.

On the offensive side of the ball, Marwin Gonzalez has been among the biggest surprises of the Yankees’ preseason, as the multi-talented right-hander has widely impressed coaches and spectators alike with his display in Florida.

The 33-year-old has recorded 6 hits, including 3 home runs, in 11 plate appearances thus far in spring training, while boasting an eye-popping .545 batting average.

The string of games Gonzalez has strung together all-but-guarantees him a spot on the Yanks’ final roster, which comes after a lackluster season with both the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.

The Venezualen-born player signed a minor league contract with the Yankees this offseason, but it appears that he has earned a spot in the dugout at Yankee Stadium.

For more coverage of the Yankees, visit amNY.com

Meanwhile, other Yankees, like infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa have also posted terrific spring training outings, with a .421 batting average on 19 at-bats at age 27.

Lefty first baseman Ronald Guzmán has given the team hope of a new slugger as well, with a .571 batting average 7-at bats after signing with the Yankees earlier the month, coming off 4 years with the Texas Rangers, where he has posted 31 homers in 737 at-bats.