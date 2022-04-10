Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley explode on offense to win Knicks season finale

The Knicks finished their season strong, as the young duo of Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley propelled the team to a 105–94 win over the Toronto Raptors in their Sunday night finale.

Toppin, who has seen a series of breakout games recently with fellow power forward Julius Randle injured, scored a career-high 42 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds on the night.

Quickley, meanwhile, recorded an impressive triple-double with 34 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The home court win brought the team to a 37–45 record on the turbulent season, and will surely give fans hope for the future, as Toppin and Quickly, along with fellow-youngster RJ Barrett, combine to form an admirable core of young talent for the future.

The game saw the Knicks begin strong in the first quarter, only to blow a lead in the second, when they trailed by 4 points with 5:15 remaining in the half.

New York and Toronto went blow-for-blow in the third quarter, but the Knicks solidly outmatched the team from Canada in the fourth, when Toppin recorded 15 points down the stretch to pull away for the 11 points victory.

The win brings the team to the 12th-best record in the NBA, which will affect their draft position in the offseason, and guarantees they will have a top-12 pick.