Best NYC bars to watch 2022 World Cup: Top spots in all 5 boroughs

Just eight teams remain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup — and the stakes are getting even higher with every passing minute.

With the quarterfinals beginning on Friday, New York City once again will be locked in on all the action a world away in Qatar as some of the greatest players in the world write the next chapter of the beautiful game.

Almost every bar in the Big Apple will be tuned into each of the final eight games of the tournament, but only we have the list of the best spots to watch.

Here’s a look at the best NYC bars to watch the World Cup in each of the five boroughs:

Manhattan

Football Factory at Legends (6 W. 33rd St.)

A sprawling two-floor bar dedicated to soccer, it’s the perfect place for a neutral fan to take in the final matches. They have 20 big-screen and the walls are adorned with more soccer memorabilia in one place than you’ve ever seen.

Smithfield Hall (138 W. 25th St.)

Smithfield has nine outdoor heated tables with eight televisions while inside, there are two bars with 26 televisions for 27 tables.

Brooklyn

Roebling Sporting Club (225 N 8th St)

The sports bar experience meets artisanal food for a unique experience in Williamsburg. Roebling Sporting Club has 14 TVs, delicious pub food, and (something right up my alley) a ton of whiskey to choose from.

Soccer Bar (6004 8th Ave)

The speakeasy turned Norwegian and Scandinavian business center, turned Irish bar, the Soccer bar is in the heart of Brooklyn’s Chinatown and has been in operation since 1929.

Queens

Gamehaus New York (5-14 51st Ave)

Still holding that new-bar smell, this two-floor sports bar has indoor and outdoor areas with 12 big-screen TVs and a massive LED video wall. Arcade and table games are also available to keep the party going even after the game.

Twist and Smash’d Sports Bar (34-02 Steinway St.)

A wraparound bar is flush with TVs so no one can miss any of the action. It’s the centerpiece of a spot that also features a covered outdoor seating area.

Bronx

Behan’s Public House (4299 Katonah Ave.)

A classic Irish pub is here for the essentials: The World Cup and beer. No food, just a pure soccer-watching experience.

The Bronx Alehouse (216 W. 238 St.)

Tons of space, 23 televisions, and an abundance of craft beer headline this sports bar that will even have special-edition World Cup glassware to mark the occasion.

Staten Island

The Beer Garden (216 W. 238 St.)

They’ve added a few more TVs to bring the grand total up to 10 alongside a 100″ HD projector that will be a World Cup must-see.

Duffy’s Tavern (650 Forest Ave.)

An old-school saloon has a solid pub menu. The bar is lined with televisions to provide a throwback feel to catch the World Cup matches.