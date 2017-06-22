BIG3’s three players to watch at Barclays Center this weekend

Barclays Center isn’t done with basketball just yet. Ice Cube’s new 3-on-3 league, the BIG3, tips off for the first …

Barclays Center isn’t done with basketball just yet.

Ice Cube’s new 3-on-3 league, the BIG3, tips off for the first time Sunday in Brooklyn, pitting some of basketball’s greats in a half-court, pickup-style game.

Several familiar faces who’ve suited up in the NBA over the past 20 years will hit the court, while others such as Hall of Famers Gary Payton and George Gervin are participating strictly as coaches.

The league will do a 10-week tour, playing quadruple-headers in each city culminating with the championship game in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.

Here’s three players to watch for in the BIG3:

Allen Iverson

With or without practice, Iverson is the star of the BIG3.

In his NBA days, he was an 11-time All-Star, a four-time scoring champion, the 1997 Rookie of the Year and the 2001 MVP. That year, he guided the Philadelphia 76ers to their most recent Finals berth.

The Sixers retired his No. 3 jersey in 2014, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

He’ll serve as captain and coach of 3’s Company this weekend.

Rashard Lewis

A two-time All-Star and champion with the Miami Heat in 2013, Lewis already has made headlines in the BIG3 long before tipoff.

In a recent Huffington Post guest column, Lewis said that for every paying adult that is taking a child to a BIG3 game, he’ll pay for the child’s seat.

Lewis is the captain of the 3 Headed Monsters.

Charles Oakley

The hard-nosed rebounder was a key part of the New York Knicks’ run to the 1994 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Houston Rockets in seven games.

Oakley was named to the 1986 NBA All-Rookie First Team, was an All-Star in 1994 and named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team that year as well.

He will serve as a player-coach of the Killer 3’s.