Blueshirts Blvd. street festival before Rangers’ first home game

New York Rangers alumni Rod Gilbert celebrates as the New York Rangers unveil a 55-foot “RANGERSTOWN” sign in Herald Square on May, 17, 2014. Photo Credit: Flickr/Julien Prive; Flickr/Kane New; Flickr/dflaherty

It’s Blueshirts season again, and the team is celebrating with a street festival for fans.

Before the Rangers play their first home game this Sunday against the Maple Leafs, fans can stop by the festival, called Blueshirts Blvd., outside Madison Square Garden from noon to 6 p.m.

Attendees can win prizes on a hockey rink, test their shot against a life-size goalie, get a bite from food trucks or in a picnic area and take a commemorative photo. Chase, which is sponsoring the event, will also be giving out 1,000 vouchers that can be redeemed for special goods.

Expect to see a few Rangers alumni in attendance doing interviews at the Time Warner Cable Stage throughout the day. The stage will also host live performances from The Wild Ones and Brian Kirk.

