Bode Miller defends interviewer over questions about late brother

Winning an Olympic medal is an emotional experience no matter what – but for American alpine racer Bode Miller, who took home the bronze for men’s super-G yesterday, the victory was overshadowed by an even more emotional interview.

In a post-race exchange, NBC’s Christin Cooper moved Miller to tears with questions about his brother, snowbowder Chelone Miller, who died last April at age 29 of a suspected seizure.

“Bode, you’re showing so much emotion down there. What’s going through your mind?” she asked.

“I know you wanted to be here with Chelly experiencing these games,” she continued. “How much does it mean to you to come up with a great performance for him? And was it for him?”

The interview received nearly instant backlash on social media, with Cooper critcized for her continued questioning as Miller broke down on camera.

Miller took to Twitter today to defend his interviewer, asking followers to “please be gentle” with Cooper. “I appreciate everyone sticking up for me,” he wrote, adding, “It was crazy emotional and not at all her fault.”

This is the sixth Olympic medal for Miller, 36, making him the oldest alpine medalist in Olympic history.