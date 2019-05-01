Oscar De La Hoya promoted Canelo Alvarez's first fight at Madison Square Garden, a Dec. 15 TKO victory over Rocky Fielding. The Hall of Fame boxer and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions wouldn't be surprised to see his top star return to New York City in the future.

“I have a great hunch that he will,” De La Hoya told amNewYork. “The fact that the fans are so educated, and they know what boxing is, is important to Canelo because Canelo is a student of the game. He loves learning, he loves growing, he loves showing off his skills, all the hard work he does in the gym, he loves showing it off so what better place than Madison Square Garden here in New York?”

Alvarez will defend his WBC, WBA, Ring magazine and lineal middleweight championships against Brownsville, Brooklyn native and IBF champ Daniel Jacobs on Saturday in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight, which will unify the titles, streams exclusively on DAZN.

With co-promotion by Golden Boy and Matchroom Boxing, which works with Jacobs, De La Hoya spoke highly of his Matchroom counterpart, Eddie Hearn, for making this fight happen.

“I think it’s the fact that we’re willing to make the best fights happen [and] we’re willing to take risks,” De La Hoya said. “People want to see the best product that we can possibly give them, and Eddie Hearn shares that same philosophy with me, so it’s always a pleasure working with Eddie Hearn.”