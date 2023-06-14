Daniel Vogelbach was ‘putting pressure on himself’ amidst slump that prompted Mets’ mental break

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

QUEENS — Mired in a prolonged slump, the Mets have given designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach a mental health break to get him back on track.

The 30-year-old lefty hasn’t appeared in a game since June 7 when he went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in the Mets’ 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves. In his last 25 games, Vogelbach is just 9-for-his-last-64 (.141) with a .486 OPS, one home run, and three RBI.

“It sucks,” Vogelbach said before Wednesday’s Subway Series finale against the Yankees. “You go through it and it’s not the first time I’ve struggled in my career and it’s not going be the last. This game is tough. There’s a reason it’s so hard to play. Then you start putting pressure on yourself because you want to produce and you want to perform because the ultimate goal is to win.

“When you feel like you’re not at your best and not helping the team win, it sucks.”

His inability to produce has put further stress on a Mets lineup that has been below average this season, especially in the power department outside league-leading and currently-injured slugger Pete Alonso. In 47 games this season, Vogelbach has just two home runs on his ledger with 14 RBI and a .203 batting average. Lacking an authoritative presence at the dish, statistically, he’s one of the most passive hitters in the big leagues this season.

“He understands the job description of not only playing in the big leagues but playing in different environments. Like I say all the time, you control it. You can make it all turn very positive very quickly. It’s the David Cone theory, they’re waiting to embrace me… I think Daniel thinks that way… He’s frustrated that he hasn’t given [the fans] more to embrace him for.”

During his break, Vogelbach has worked with Mets hitting coach Jeremy Barnes and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske to dissect his swing and refer back to previous seasons in an attempt to unlock a player that once hit 30 home runs in 2019 with the Seattle Mariners.

Meanwhile, Showalter won’t rush the struggling veteran’s process — though he did admit that Vogelbach is “close” to being reintroduced to the lineup.

“The only thing to do is work and that’s what I feel we’ve been able to do,” Vogelbach said. “You look back and maybe a month from now we get back on track… and maybe it’s the best thing for everybody. That’s the ultimate goal.”

For more on Daniel Vogelbach and the Mets, visit AMNY.com