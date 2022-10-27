Longtime Mets target David Stearns steps down as Brewers PBO

The Mets’ long search for a president of baseball operations (PBO) just experienced a bit of a twist.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday that David Stearns is stepping down as the team’s president of baseball operations.

“This is not an easy decision for me and is something I have been wrestling with for a long time,” Stearns said (h/t Michael Mayer). “[Brewers owner] Mark Attanasio and I have had an open dialogue and we both knew this day could eventually come. It has been a priority for both of us that any transition would take place while the organization is in a healthy position with solid leadership and a talented roster going forward. That is certainly the case today.”

CBS Sports’ Jim Bowden reported that “most” baseball executives believe Stearns will ultimately make his way to Queens as PBO with Billy Eppler remaining as general manager.

However, in a press conference Thursday, Stearns said that “I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be here in Milwaukee,” through the end of his contract (h/t Tim Healey, Newsday), which expires at the end of the 2023 season.

Stearns has been linked to the Mets job ever since Steve Cohen took over as owner in the winter before the 2021 season. However, Attanasio continuously denied the Mets an opportunity to interview him — most recently in October of 2021.

Rather than make another hire, the Mets’ front office was comprised of team president Sandy Alderson and general manager Billy Eppler reporting to Cohen.

Alderson is stepping down from his current role this winter and transitioning to a senior advisory role, teasing that the organization was on the verge of making two prominent front-office hires in the same offseason.

At just 37 years old, Stearns — who grew up in Manhattan as a Mets fan — has become one of the most highly-regarded young front-office talents in Major League Baseball after his rise through the ranks in Milwaukee. He was named the Brewers’ general manager at just 30 years old before being promoted to president of baseball operations four years later.

The Brewers made the postseason in four of his five seasons at the position.

