David Villa, NYCFC captain, leads MLS in goals scored

New York City FC captain David Villa has been striking a chord in the MLS since their franchise’s 2015 debut.
Villa, the organization’s first signing in 2014, took over the league lead in goals over the weekend with a brilliantly crafted tally in the 66th minute of Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Orlando City SC. The 34-year-old Spanish forward registered his ninth goal of the season after he chested down a through ball, gathered it and chipped a shot from 17 yards out over keeper Joe Bendik’s head and into the back of the net.
“What can I say about [Villa] that you don’t know already?” head coach Patrick Vieira told reporters earlier this season. “He is a terrific, fantastic player. [Villa] isn’t very vocal, but he works really hard and sends that message to the players.”
Last year’s club MVP has been a bright spot for the club thanks to his superb play. Villa has registered 27 goals in 44 appearances with NYCFC, tied for second-most in the league since the start of the 2015 season.
NYCFC (4-4-6, 18 points) ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference, just two points behind top seed Philadelphia Union ahead of their match against Real Salt Lake (6-4-2, 20 points) Thursday at Yankee Stadium.