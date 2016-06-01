David Villa, NYCFC captain, leads MLS in goals scored

Villa took over as the league lead in goals over the weekend.

David Villa is tied for second in MLS goals scored (27) since the start of the 2015 season. Photo Credit: StreetEasy

New York City FC captain David Villa has been striking a chord in the MLS since their franchise’s 2015 debut.

Villa, the organization’s first signing in 2014, took over the league lead in goals over the weekend with a brilliantly crafted tally in the 66th minute of Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Orlando City SC. The 34-year-old Spanish forward registered his ninth goal of the season after he chested down a through ball, gathered it and chipped a shot from 17 yards out over keeper Joe Bendik’s head and into the back of the net.

“What can I say about [Villa] that you don’t know already?” head coach Patrick Vieira told reporters earlier this season. “He is a terrific, fantastic player. [Villa] isn’t very vocal, but he works really hard and sends that message to the players.”

Last year’s club MVP has been a bright spot for the club thanks to his superb play. Villa has registered 27 goals in 44 appearances with NYCFC, tied for second-most in the league since the start of the 2015 season.

NYCFC (4-4-6, 18 points) ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference, just two points behind top seed Philadelphia Union ahead of their match against Real Salt Lake (6-4-2, 20 points) Thursday at Yankee Stadium.