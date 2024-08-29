Dedniel Nunez injury: Mets reliever headed to 15-day IL with forearm tightness

Aug 24, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Dedniel Nunez (72) and catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) celebrate on the field after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

A withering Mets bullpen just sustained another blow with right-hander Dedniel Nunez heading to the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 26, because of forearm tightness, the team announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old was unavailable during the Mets’ 8-5 loss on Wednesday night in Arizona against the Diamondbacks — a game in which closer Edwin Diaz blew a one-run lead by giving up a grand slam to Corbin Carroll in the bottom of the eighth. It was a prominent red flag raised less than one week after Nunez returned from the injured list on Friday after dealing with a right forearm strain.

Making his MLB debut in 2024 after seven seasons in the Mets’ farm system, Nunez had become one of New York’s most reliable relievers; something that has been nearly impossible to come by. In 25 appearances, he is 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA, 48 strikeouts, and eight walks in 35 innings pitched.

He had become Diaz’s set-up man in the process as seven of his final eight outings before hitting the injured list in late July came in the eighth inning.

Nunez missed over one month due to that forearm strain. He made his return on Saturday in San Diego against the Padres, going 1.2 scoreless innings while allowing one hit with three strikeouts.

The Mets will continue to address the eighth inning by committee in his absence, generally using Jose Butto or Phil Maton as impromptu set-up men, though this is a bullpen seemingly running on fumes as the acquisitions of Ryne Stanek and Huascar Brazoban have done little to stabilize the unit.

It has been a key issue for a team that entered Thursday’s slate of games four games back of the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League.

