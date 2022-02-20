Quantcast
Knicks

What could have been: DeMar DeRozan wanted Knicks, took Evan Fournier instead

By
Posted on
DeMar DeRozan Knicks rumors
DeMar DeRozan
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan is experiencing a career renaissance in his first year with the Chicago Bulls, garnering MVP consideration over the first half of the season with an average of 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

He’s become the leading man for a team that entered the NBA All-Star break sitting in second in the Eastern Conference — posting career bests in both field-goal percentage (51.7%) and three-point percentage (34.3%).

The 32-year-old is also the first player in NBA history to post seven straight 35-point games on 50% shooting or better.

It’s looking to be quite the bargain for the Bulls, who are dishing out $81.9 million over a three-year contract that was agreed upon in a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs last summer. The Spurs sent Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, a future-protected first-round pick, the Lakers’ 2022 second-round pick, and the Bulls’ 2025 second-round pick in return.

And to think, DeRozan could have been doing this with the Knicks.

[ALSO READ: Tom Thibodeau warming up his own seat, firing talks thrown into overdrive for Knicks head coach]

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that if the Knicks had matched the Bulls’ contract over, DeRozan would have picked playing at Madison Square Garden rather than the Windy City — though the Los Angeles Lakers were the Compton, CA native’s top choice. 

But the Lakers and Knicks never inquired, making DeRozan’s decision to head to Chicago an easy one — and a move that New York should be kicking itself over. 

Knicks president Leon Rose and his top adviser, William Wesley, instead were sold on attributing a large portion of their massive cap space during the offseason on acquiring Evan Fournier in a sign-and-trade from the Boston Celtics in which they doled out $73 million over four years. 

Evan Fournier Knicks
Evan Fournier/Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Fournier hasn’t come close to living up to the front office’s expectations, averaging just 14.5 points per game for a Knicks team that has woefully underperformed after making a surprise run to the playoffs last season.

Meanwhile, general manager Scott Perry reportedly wanted to take a longer look at DeRozan, who could have potentially lured Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard to New York, too. Both DeRozan and Lillard are good friends and could have created a dynamic duo in midtown. 

Instead, Rose is living with Fournier and Kemba Walker as his two main assets in the backcourt. 

Oh, what could have been.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

